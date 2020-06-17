Pelosi beats Trump over the 'ego trip' to Tulsa for a campaign campaign as local coronavirus cases increase

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, accused President Trump on Wednesday of embarking on a "trip to the ego" by scheduling a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which she says could put him and others in danger of contracting coronavirus.

"For the president to have this ego trip he wants to take Tulsa for a massive gathering of people who join, endangering his own health and the people he is going home to …" he told CNN, and He added that the meeting was "a danger to the president himself, and he is our president. We don't want him to be in danger. But we don't want to be silly about it."

TRUMP TOUTS CAMPAIGN 1 MILLION TICKET REQUESTS FOR THE TULSA COMPETITION

Saturday's rally will take place at the BOK Center, a 19,000-seat venue that has canceled all other events until the end of July. Scientists believe that the virus spreads much more easily in crowded, enclosed spaces than outdoors, where circulating air has a better chance of dispersing virus particles.

The Trump campaign has asked attendees of the rally to sign an exemption recognizing the risk of contracting the virus and absolving the campaign of responsibility if they get sick. The campaign has also promised that each attendee's temperature will be verified and that rally attendees will receive a mask and hand sanitizer upon entry.

Despite precautions, Senator James Lankford, Republican of Okla. He urged older people not to attend the demonstration.

Tulsa County reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. In total, the county has 1,825 confirmed cases, more than any other county in the state.

Pelosi also accused the Trump administration of not doing enough to address the pandemic, specifically pointing to the need for increased evidence.

"I am a mother and grandmother, and I cannot even tolerate the idea that leadership in our country, where we are putting important money, giving them important money for all these things, and they are ignoring the need we have to increase the tests, the tracking , treatment and separation, wearing masks and the rest, "he said.

LARA TRUMP INCENDS AGAIN IN THE TULSA RALLY REVIEWS: & # 39; NOBODY HAS TO ATTEND THE RALLY. THIS IS A CHOICE & # 39;

Vice President Mike Pence has defended the administration's response, arguing that the United States "expanded the evidence across the board."

"As of the end of February, between the laboratories of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health facilities, the US had conducted only about 8,000 coronavirus tests. As of this week, we are conducting approximately 500,000 tests a day, and more than 23 million tests have been performed in total, "he wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece published Tuesday.

Americans, Pence said, should celebrate the administration's progress in fighting the virus.

"We have slowed the spread, we have cared for the most vulnerable, we have saved lives and we have created a solid foundation for any challenge we may face in the future. It is a cause for celebration, not the fearful media," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"For the vice president to have an opinion piece … saying that the foundations they laid are cause for celebration: 117,000 deaths from over two million infections, cause for celebration?" Pelosi replied. "I do not think so."

The Associated Press and Fox News & # 39; Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.