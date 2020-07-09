Pelosi says the Supreme Court declared Trump "not above the law" in the financial records ruling

"The Supreme Court, including those appointed by the president, have declared that it is not above the law," said the California Democrat.

The cases were sent back to lower courts for further review, but ensuring that Trump's financial documents, which he has always tried to protect, will not be released before the November presidential election.

Pelosi said that "the President of the Supreme Court specifically speaks of the fact that the President is not above the law."

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 7-2 opinion in the New York prosecutor case.