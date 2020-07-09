Pelosi says the Supreme Court declared Trump "not above the law" in the financial records ruling

"The Supreme Court, including those appointed by the president, have declared that it is not above the law," said the California Democrat.
The cases were sent back to lower courts for further review, but ensuring that Trump's financial documents, which he has always tried to protect, will not be released before the November presidential election.
Pelosi said that "the President of the Supreme Court specifically speaks of the fact that the President is not above the law."
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 7-2 opinion in the New York prosecutor case.
"(We) cannot conclude that absolute immunity is necessary or appropriate under Article II or the Supremacy Clause. Our dissenting colleagues agree," wrote Roberts, noting that the court is unanimous that there is no absolute immunity.
Pelosi said the court decision will not deter House Democrats and said: "The path that the Supreme Court has established is one that we can clearly achieve in the lower court and we will continue on that path." said.
Referring to the President, Pelosi said: "I don't know what they are saying about it, I heard that he is tweeting one thing and other people are saying another, but whatever it is, it is not good news for the President of the United States."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.