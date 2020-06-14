Pete Alonso has an idea for socially distant distance celebrations

Pete Alonso was known for leading the Mets 'crazy celebrations last season by ripping his teammates' shirts in the middle of the field and throwing ice cubes at them.

So how do you think the team should celebrate this season (if there is one) in the coronavirus?

Alonso, a guest with Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, Keith Hernandez and Steve Gelbs on SNY's "Beyond the Booth Live" recently, was asked the best way the team should celebrate in an acceptable and social way.

"I mean, is it a rule?" Alonso asked when the problem was reported to him. "I don't want to be in trouble, because I don't know if we are going to be fined or something, but how are we going to celebrate an exit six feet away?"

After struggling to find an immediate answer, calling him a "head scratcher," the 25-year-old first baseman finally produced a cool response after some prompting from Gelbs.

Gelbs got an idea out of teammate Dominic Smith, who previously pitched during an earlier SNY show. Smith proposed using a selfie stick-shaped gadget to remove their shirts.

However, Alonso's idea may have defeated him.

"Or what we should do is use the hose to spray the person, like the hose from the field team," Alonso said. "I do not know."

Although Alonso has not been playing, he has been contributing a lot off the field during the coronavirus pandemic that supports frontline workers. It has also added its support to a growing list of athletes who denounce the death of George Floyd, 46, and support the Black Lives Matters movement and push for greater racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Alonso, who said the Mets are a tight-knit group, also hopes to return to the field soon.

"It is a very close group, and I am ready to come back later," said Alonso. "We all push each other and it's a really good atmosphere and a great group of guys. I'm excited for every time we return."