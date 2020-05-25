Peter Parker will reportedly become Hawkeye in Marvel & # 39; s What If …? Serie

Marvel & # 39; s What if…? The animated series was one of the first Disney Plus television shows the studio announced would be on its way last summer. The project is unique in that it is the only animated MCU entry to date. Similarly, it is an anthology series that dives into various alternate versions of the MCU timeline.

As all Marvel fans already know, the first episode will see Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) become Captain America, or Captain Britain, in a timeline in which Steve was not chosen. Another will see Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) become Star-Lord, while a different episode will adapt the Marvel zombie comic books. However, here's a premise that somehow slipped through the cracks and hasn't been talked about as much: Peter Parker (Tom Holland) could become Hawkeye.

Reddit user u / LordHyperBeast He discovered a video of Variety's Matt Donnelly that was shot at SDCC 2019. In it, the reporter goes over some pieces of art that were shown to attendees in Hall H. Of particular interest is his mention of "Tom Holland as Hawkeye.

"And what's interesting about this is that he imagines that all the heroes you know and love re-launch in different roles. I know it's hard to imagine, but they showed pictures of Tom Holland as Hawkeye. They showed Peggy (Hayley Atwell) as Captain America and everything is animated. "

Click to enlarge

This looks like another superhero swap from the show's left field, as Parker and Clint Barton have never had much of an MCU connection before. However, there may be a way to get it working.

Imagine if this is a timeline where Parker's parents never died. As they were S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents from the comics, Peter may also grow up to work for Nick Fury and become Hawkeye. However, as for how T’Challa becomes Star-Lord, you are alone in that.

The first season of 10 episodes of Marvel What if…? It is expected to hit streaming service sometime in mid-2021.