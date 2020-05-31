PHOTO: Jon Moxley suffers a bruised coccyx | Newsdio

AEW world champion Jon Moxley noted on Twitter that he is dealing with a bruised tailbone.

He showed the bruise photo below and it looks very painful. Please note that the photo below may be considered NSFW for some of you.

Moxley did not say when the injury occurred, but it may have been in the pay-per-view of Double or Nothing, where he fought a brutal match against Mr. Brodie Lee. Moxley did not fight last Wednesday at Dynamite. He is slated to defend his title against Brian Cage at AEW Fyter Fest. The date for that event has yet to be announced.

We wish you a speedy recovery. Check out the photo below.