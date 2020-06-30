Photographer captures remarkable images of endangered butterfly flying from a flower

Sometimes it pays to stop and smell the flowers.

A photographer has captured remarkable photos of endangered butterflies flying from flowers in a nature reserve in the UK, reports the British news agency SWNS.

Andrew Fusek Peters spent two hours in the Shropshire Hills to capture the footage, one of which shows the exact moment a fritillary leaves a thistle in the Brook Vessons Nature Reserve.

"I was extremely fortunate and honored to capture both butterflies in such sharp detail," said Fusek Peters. "The little pearl fritillary is now very rare, while the dark green fritillary has not been seen in South Shropshire before, so this is the first and a record for me. That sequence of shots is something I rarely it will also be seen, the time has to be perfect. "

Fusek Peters, 54, added that the trick to obtaining the images was to wait for the butterflies to "fly perfectly parallel", while also focusing on the flower.

"It takes a lot of technical skill and, of course, a camera that shoots at high speed. Plus a lot of persistence," he explained. "I was chasing them around this field for two hours trying to get into position between the grass and thistles. I think I ran a half marathon trying to get these shots."

Despite that, he said he was "delighted" with the images he captured, adding that the reaction he received from viewers is "incredible."

According to ButterflyConservation.org, the small pearl-edged fritillary "remains widespread and locally abundant in Scotland and Wales, but has suffered a severe decline in England."

SWNS reports that the butterfly population has declined 76 percent in the UK since the 1970s.

