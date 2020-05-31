PlayStation Magazine loses more than 35 games for PS5

After numerous rumors suggesting as such, Sony finally announced the other day that a very special Playstation 5 The live broadcast is scheduled for next week.

Of course, it will be a digital-only affair, which means everyone can get a front-row seat via Twitch or YouTube, where the entire show will air on official PlayStation channels. And the focus of that live stream will be on the games you can get your hands on once the PS5 launches later this year.

But what exactly does Sony have in store for us? Well, we will have to wait a few more days to find the answer to that, although now we can have a clue thanks to a fairly substantial leak. And it comes from everywhere, courtesy of the July issue of PlayStation magazine, which will go on sale on June 2.

Before that, however, some screenshots have been leaked online and reveal a fairly long list of games that will be available for the console. A lot of these have already been confirmed, of course, and this is not an exhaustive list. After all, it doesn't seem to have any Sony title of its own, while games like Marvel avengers and Beyond good and evil 2 don't make an appearance either. But still, it gives you a pretty good idea of ​​what you'll be able to play on the PS5. once it starts, and soon after.

Search for a rat: the way back home (ETA 2021)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (ETA 2020)

Battlefield 6 (ETA 2021)

Chorus (ETA 2021)

Cygni: all weapons on fire (ETA TBA)

Bold (ETA TBA)

Dirt 5 (2020)

Dragon Age 4 (ETA TBA)

Dying Light 2 (ETA TBA)

FIFA 21 (ETA 2020)

Godfall (ETA TBA)

Gods and monsters (ETA TBA)

Gothic remake (ETA TBA)

Madden 21 (ETA 2020)

Moonray (ETA Summer 2021)

MicroMan (ETA TBA)

NHL 21 (ETA 2020)

Nth’O Infinity Reborn (ETA February 2021)

Observer: Redux system (ETA 2020)

Outriders (ETA 2020)

Path of exile 2 (ETA 2020)

PsyHotel (ETA TBA)

Quantum error (ETA 2020)

Rainbow Six Quarantine (ETA TBA)

Rainbow Six Siege (ETA TBA)

Redo! Enhanced editing (ETA 2020)

Scarlet Nexus (ETA TBA)

Sniper Elite 5 (ETA TBA)

Soulborn (ETA end of 2021)

Starfield (ETA TBA)

The Elder Scrolls 6 (ETA TBA)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (ETA 2021)

The sims 5 (ETA TBA)

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (ETA 2020)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (ETA TBA)

Warframe (ETA TBA)

Watch Dogs Legion (ETA TBA)

WRC 9 (ETA 2020)

So there you have it. A meaty list of games that will be available on the console, covering all kinds of genres and niches. And again, this is just the tip of the iceberg, since what you see above is not a complete list of everything that comes to the Playstation 5.

However, from what is mentioned above, tell us, do any of the titles appeal to you? And which ones are you most excited for? As always let us know below.