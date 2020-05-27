Pokémon Go Fest 2020 goes ahead next month as a virtual event

For a game that prides itself on fostering outdoor and social play, Pokemon go It has been forced to make drastic changes in recent months to account for recent world events. With social distancing and blockade measures still underway in many parts of the world due to COVID-19, Trainers have had to stay home when they would otherwise be spinning Poké Stops and fighting in gyms, essentially making certain core elements of the game are inaccessible.

But credit is due, Niantic has been incredibly quick to provide alternative methods for players to conduct their daily business in-game while staying safe at the same time. Reducing the walking distance required to hatch eggs, relaxing the proximity required to interact with Poké Stops, and introducing remote raid passes have helped keep Catching & # 39; Em All's hobby alive for millions, but Where does that leave live events like annual festivals?

Click to enlarge

Given the circumstances, large-scale gatherings of people are impossible, ruling out a repeat of last year's Go Fests in Chicago, Dortmund and Yokohama. A necessary decision, to be sure, but not all is bad news. As an alternative, Niantic plans to offer players a "totally reimagined Pokémon Go Fest experience" that will be available to everyone, regardless of location in a virtual format.

The two-day event will take place July 25-26, and ticket holders will be granted full access to the benefits provided on both days. As for what exactly this reinvented celebration of all the things Pokemon entails will entail, the developer isn't ready to put his cards on the table, though regular help from bonuses, special encounters, research tasks and more will be part of the course. .

We'll be keeping an eye on Niantic's social media for all the updates this year. Pokemon go Fest in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.