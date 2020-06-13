Police officers assist mother after Boston Market employees called police for her nonverbal and autistic son for not wearing a mask

A Pennsylvania Boston Market employee called police for a customer's 10-year-old autistic boy Wednesday because he was not wearing a coronavirus face mask.

Nadina Newsman entered the Jenkintown restaurant with her son Colin, who in addition to his autism also suffers from Down syndrome and is not verbal, according to ABC 6.

The journalist said he went to pick up dinner for his family when his car broke down. She said she put on a mask but, due to the warm weather, she allowed her son to be left without one.

"It was 91 degrees outside, Colin was not feeling well, we had to go in so Colin could cool off," she told ABC 6. "So I asked [the employee] if we could sit there for about 15 minutes until our trip came and she He said, "I have to call the owner."

The journalist claimed that the employee called the owner, who reportedly said the couple still needed to leave the premises because they were not following government guidelines.

"I was surprised that the girl who worked at Boston Market did not understand that and did not have the proper training, the right information and also had no common sense," Newsman added.

She claimed that the employee then proceeded to call the authorities. According to Abington Deputy Police Chief Kelley Warner, officers answered the call.

"I felt anxious, nervous, I was really surprised that this was what I was dealing with," Newsman told ABC 6. "I felt sorry for my son because he was hearing this, that he was being treated this way."

When the officers arrived, they took her story and ended up taking her and her son home.

"The police came and solved problems and built the peace," said Abington deputy director Kelley Warner. "Officer McMenamin did his job and we couldn't be more proud."

Warner also said no charges have been filed in the case.

Following the ABC report, Boston Market released a revised statement on the incident, apologizing and announcing a new training protocol for that particular franchise.

"Boston Market strives to provide the best possible guest experience," the statement read. "The health and safety of guests and employees is our top priority, and we sincerely apologize that the guest experience was not met in trying to maintain these safety standards. We are training our staff at this location to ensure that a situation like this never happens again. "