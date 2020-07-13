Police supporters clash with BLM protesters in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

Pro-police protesters clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters in South Brooklyn for the second day in a row Sunday night in a tense clash where protesters set fire to an American flag and threw eggs at each other.

Clashes between the two groups erupted at Bay Ridge when New York Police officers were forced to intervene and separate about 100 Black Lives Matter protesters and several dozen police supporters, video posted on social media He showed.

The pro-NYPD rally launched from Bay Ridge and 4th Avenues at approximately 5:30 p.m., with the start of the counter-protest at approximately the same time approximately one mile away at 86th Street and 4th Avenue.

Anti-police protesters set fire to an American flag and also burned a Blue Lives Matter T-shirt, hat and sign, according to images from the demonstration.

Witnesses said one of the Blue Lives Matter protesters was detained after hitting and pushing a female Black Lives Matter protester to the ground and throwing an egg into the crowd.

The images showed several in the anti-police crowd blocking a NYPD truck to transport the alleged assailant, and some say it was because the man had not been handcuffed as they believed he should have been.

"F-k the police" and "F-k you terrorists b-tches," they chanted.

Another clip posted online showed a police officer being hit in the face for an egg

A Black Lives Matter protester was heard calling police supporters "a lot of low lives", while a Blue Lives Matter protester said the anti-police team should "go home" before calling a Post journalist a "bh".

At around 9 p.m., the police tried to push both groups back, as disputes continued to flare up. At least one garbage can on Fifth Avenue was set on fire, and soon became a bonfire when people threw posters and other cardboard materials on fire.

"Why are you lighting a fire?" Asked a woman holding a plastic wine glass to an anti-police protester.

The protester replied, "Get your drunk out of my face."

Outside the Leif Bar on 5th Avenue, about five Blue Lives Matter supporters and a group of counter-protesters began exchanging jokes, but were later seen hugging each other.

New York police said they had no immediate arrest records.

Councilman Justin Brannan, whose district includes Bay Ridge, wrote on Twitter that he was "disturbed" by the violence and was meeting Monday with local campus 68.

"The blame falls squarely on the feet of officials and elected leaders who refused to take responsibility for the vitriol and the hatred displayed in yesterday's protest," he wrote, referring to the clashes that took place in the neighborhood on Saturday.

Councilman Chaim Deutsch, who represents other southern Brooklyn neighborhoods, tweeted that he was "upset" to see Old Glory burned by protesters.

"Disgusted to see images of American flags burned today at an anti-police rally in Bay Ridge," he wrote. "If you hate America enough to burn our flag, feel free to go."