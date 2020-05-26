Popular NXT Star Coming to Main List Soon | Newsdio

Let them know bro. In recent years, NXT has become one of the best things about wrestling. His weekly television show is incredibly well received most of the time and the acquisitions are regularly considered to be some of the best shows of the year. The regular list on the shows are some of the best artists in the world, but now one of them could be moving forward.

Sometimes, in the fight, you find someone who is natural in what he does. Maybe it's because of his ring skills or charisma, but the best have a combination of both. That's the case with some fair names in wrestling today and one of them had that mix the day he stepped in the ring the first time. Now, however, he could be preparing to move to a very different ring.

According to F4WOnline.comNXT star Matt Riddle will be called up to the main roster "imminently." Riddle is slated to take on Timothy Thatcher in a cage match at NXT this week. It is unknown which main show Riddle would appear in, although Monday Night Raw and SmackDown are being recorded at the same location as NXT. Riddle made his ring debut on October 31, 2018 NXT and has appeared on the main roster in both Survivor Series and Royal Rumble.

The boy has it. Take a look at some of Riddle NXT's work:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIUOm0uM7kw (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F63bkfv4MT8 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_cDDF4Huks (/ embed)

Opinion: I'm not sure about this as I don't know if I want to see what the main list does with Riddle. It would be an understatement to say that Riddle marches to the beat of his own drum and I'm almost afraid to imagine what WWE would do to him. They don't have the best record and I don't want to see Riddle lose over and over again amid card fights.

What do you think about Riddle? How will you do on the main list? Let us know in the comments below.

Thomas Hall has been a fan of wrestling for over thirty years and has watched over 50,000 wrestling matches. He has also been a wrestling critic since 2009 with over 5,000 complete shows covered. You can find his work at kbwrestlingreviews.comor take a look his- Amazon author page with 30 wrestling books. Get the latest and greatest professional wrestling news by subscribing to our daily email newsletter. Just look below for "GET EXCLUSIVE UPDATES" to sign up. Thank you for reading!