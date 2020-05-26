Possible surprise spoiler for the retirement ceremony of Rey Mysterio, new member of Seth Rollins' stable? | Newsdio

As noted last night, WWE announced a "retirement ceremony" for Rey Mysterio in next week's Monday Night Raw episode.

Since then, WWE has added that Seth Rollins will be hosting the ceremony, which clearly means this is an angle to promote the Rollins-Mysterio enmity. Another interesting note from Raw is that Rollins mentioned Rey's son Dominik during his promotion.

That's interesting because the plan from last year was to have Dominik involved with Rey for a few weeks and then disappear in order to continue training and then bring him back in 2020 for his debut in the ring. The main reason Rey returned to WWE in 2018 is because she was told that her son would have the opportunity to work for the company.

Another sign pointing to Dominik's return to WWE TV is that he quietly deleted his private Facebook account in recent weeks and his friends have been in the dark about his wrestling career, probably because whatever they have planned for him is Keeps it secret, so it is advisable to keep your friends off the loop to prevent news from leaking.

Mysterio's deal will expire in a couple of months, but the expectation in WWE is that he will stay, which probably means his son will debut soon.

There have been rumors since last year that Dominik turned on his father and that joining the Seth Rollins stable would be a great opportunity to introduce his new heeled character.