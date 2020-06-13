Prince Andrew calls the infamous BBC interview & # 39; source of regret & # 39;: insider

Prince Andrew knows he was wrong.

Andrew, the second disgraced son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, believes the BBC interview that fueled his public downward spiral is "a source of regret," the London Sunday Times reported.

Former pedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein will also not cooperate with US authorities unless they offer him an "olive branch," according to the report.

In November Andrew, 60, tried to deny that he had ever slept with Epstein's sex slaves because he couldn't sweat. However, Epstein's victim, Virginia Giuffre, insists that the prince "sweat it all over" when she was forced to have sex with him in 2001.

"There's a little problem with, with, with sweat," Andrew told Emily Maitlis of the BBC. "Because I have a peculiar medical condition, which is that I don't sweat, or I wasn't sweating at the time … because I had suffered what I would describe as an adrenaline overdose in the Falklands War when I was shot. . "

Although the public was quick to call BS on the excuse, Andrew told his mom Queen that the interview was "a great success," according to the report.

A source close to the Duke of York said: "I don't think he regrets the intention behind the interview, which was to clear the air for his family, the royal family and the institution. But the fact that he was unable to express Adequate or sufficient sympathy for Epstein's victims is, of course, a source of regret. "

The prince will not budge when it comes to cooperating with the FBI, and he needs to "rebuild trust" before considering doing so. Last week, Andrew's legal team said the Justice Department "violated its own confidentiality rules" and claimed that they have offered assistance three times this year.

However, the chief federal prosecutor in New York says otherwise.

Prince Andrew again tried to falsely portray himself as eager and willing to cooperate. The prince has not granted an interview to the federal authorities, has repeatedly rejected our request to schedule the interview and has unequivocally informed us that he will not attend the interview, "Geoffrey Berman told the newspaper.

Andrew's camp maintains that the FBI is leaking information, preventing him from participating in the investigation.

"The duke will not advance the cooperation process any further until the Justice Department begins to behave honorably, unless they have been given a signal acknowledging that there has been a significant breach of trust and offering some form of olive branch. to restore confidence, "said a source close to royalty.

A real source said that Andrew Epstein's affiliations will haunt him for life.

"Even if in the future, all criminal and civil cases have ended and Andrew is completely exonerated, the stain will always be there, with the suspicion that he was part of what happened." Those photos [with Epstein and Giuffre] will always exist, ”they said.

His royal relatives are upset with the duke. Although the queen "privately supports" her son, another source close to the palace said she is losing understanding.

“The idea that the Queen will simply please Prince Andrew is broad. His patience has been running out for a long time. She had resisted this thinning of the monarchy, but it is fair to say that now she does not stand in the way of his life, "they said.

Palace officials are angry at Andrew because the report of his indiscretions overshadowed Prince Philip's 99th birthday, which was on Wednesday.