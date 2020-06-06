Prince William has secretly volunteered for a mental crisis hotline

The Duke has volunteered with Shout, the UK's first line of crisis text that launched 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in May 2019. The organization was launched by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after a £ 3 million investment from The Royal Foundation, a Kensington Place statement read.

"I'm going to share a little secret with you, I'm actually on the volunteer platform," Prince William told Shout team members during the video call that took place last month.

Princess Kate has volunteered to help with "sign-in and talk" calls for those who are self-isolated or vulnerable, Kensington Palace announced.

The calls are part of the Royal Voluntary Service's National Health Service Response Volunteers program, which was created to support the National Health Service and people vulnerable to Covid-19, according to the announcement.