Producer Jason Bourne wants a new story and director for a sixth movie

Producer Frank Marshall wants to get back into action with the JASON BOURNE franchise and wants a new director to offer a new story for the sixth film.

While talking to "Collider", Marshall expressed interest in bringing Jason Bourne back and explained his hopes of doing so with a new director at the helm:

"I like him Bourne series, and I think it's an opportunity for different filmmakers to come now. So I hope we can find a new story for Bourne and a new filmmaker. We are watching."

While director Doug Liman started off on the right foot with 2002's THE BOURNE IDENTITY, it can be argued that director Paul Greengrass gave the franchise his voice and identity when he stepped in for the sequel THE BOURNE SUPREMACY. Greengrass would continue to direct The BOURNE ULTIMATUM and JASON BOURNE with all the films he has guided in the franchise becoming a financial success. SUPREMACY and ULTIMATUM were well received by critics, while JASON BOURNE scored 54% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a low franchise of 54%. JASON BOURNE sparked fan interest as the film brought Matt Damon back to the franchise after THE BOURNE LEGACY from 2012 focused on a new character named Aaron Cross played by Jeremy Renner. That movie also received mixed reviews, doing slightly better than JASON BOURNE with a 56% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where could the BOURNE franchise go for a sixth movie? Marshall seems to want a new take, but that was attempted with THE BOURNE LEGACY with mixed results. LEGACY didn't exactly fail, but with a gross income of $ 113.2 million at the national box office, it is the lowest revenue stream in the franchise. Marshall has suggested that combining the characters of Damon and Renner into one movie together could be a worthwhile endeavor, but it would come down a lot to getting the main players together. I don't hear Matt Damn clamoring to make a sixth BOURNE film, especially without Paul Greengrass, as they have built a good relationship with the films they have made. We just have to wait and see how this unfolds.

