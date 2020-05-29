Protection agents. The final season will intersect with the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Protection agents. Season 7 is officially underway, which means the Marvel television show is coming to an end soon. While the show has largely operated in its own little corner of the universe, it seems a crossover awaits us before Coulson and the gang pack it up for good. According to executive producers Jed Whedon, Jeph Loeb, and Jeffrey Bell, Season 7 will join the grand Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There is no doubt that S.H.I.E.L.D. takes place in the same universe as the movies, as Clark Greggy's agent Coulson began his career in Iron Man before apparently finding his passing in The Avengers. But as the show progressed, connections to the movies decreased and he began to feel less connected. However, in an interview after the season 7 premiere, the trio of producers scoffed that there will be a more meaningful connection this year. This is what they had to say about it.

Jed Whedon: Let's run into something.

Jeph Loeb: (Laughter) Yes, we will run into something.

Jeffrey Bell: Something will definitely happen.

That's as vague as possible, but it should be good news for lifelong fans. The question is, what will they "run into"? Unfortunately, with no more to work with, anything at this point would be wild and largely unfounded speculation. In the early seasons, connections to the MCU were more prominent. Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury made a memorable cameo in one episode, and Jaimie Alexander appeared as Lady Sif in two episodes, reprising her role as Thor films. Furthermore, the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier they felt a lot in the series.

But beyond the first two seasons, Protection agents. He really started carving his own path. Although as the first live-action Marvel show in the MCU era, it has earned its place in the franchise. Fortunately, it looks like the show will end with a bang. Jeffrey Bell, who also serves as a co-showrunner, had this to add.

"I mean, because this was our last season and because there was an underlying nostalgia, we really did it with stories. I mean, we took risks. There are a lot of fun things we never would have tried on the show before and I'm really curious to see how the fans they respond to some of those bolder choices. "

The future of Marvel TV will largely reside in the Disney + streaming service. Shows like The falcon and the winter soldier, WandaVision and Loki It will connect more directly with the movies, with Marvel Studios director Kevin Feige, heavily involved. Protection agents. He returns with a new episode on Wednesday, June 3 on ABC. This news comes to us through Deadline.

