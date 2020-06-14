Protesters hold Black Lives Matter rally in Tokyo, say Japan must face racial problems

Thousands of protesters marched through Tokyo on Sunday in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States and to denounce Japan's own race issues.

Organizers said at least 3,500 people attended the rally, Reuters reported.

Protesters marched through Tokyo's Shibuya and Harajuku districts chanting and holding signs spelling out slogans such as "Racism is a pandemic" and "Without justice there is no peace."

The protests were one of hundreds around the world in recent weeks inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States and the death of George Floyd while in the custody of a white police officer late last month.

"It is not enough to send our prayers," said university graduate Shu Fukui. "We need to change society, not only for George Floyd, but also for those who died in the past."

Many of the protesters at the Sunday march said Japan needed to face its own problems with racism.

Naho Ida told Reuters that Japan has many "far-right people who discriminate against other races," particularly Koreans and Chinese.

"Koreans and Chinese in Japan are exposed to a lot of hate speech," said Naho. "These things must not be allowed, and we must oppose this."

Mitsuaki Shidara, standing in the crowd at Yoyogi Park, where the march began, said Japan has many discrimination problems, but is overlooked.

"We are all human first, but we are divided by nationality, gender, religion, skin color," he said, wearing a pendant with the Japanese character for "love," which he said was his favorite word.

"What is happening in the United States shows that racism continues, even after 400 years," said Shidara, who works for a food manufacturer.

Last week, a similarly-themed rally in Tokyo drew several hundred people, and one in Osaka, central Japan, drew about 2,000. More Black Lives Matter meetings are planned for next week, in the southwestern city of Fukuoka and in the central city of Nagoya.

Although Japan is not known for police brutality, people have recently come forward, complaining that the police have unfairly treated foreigners, especially blacks, detaining them without reason, or handling people with unnecessary force.

Associated Press contributed to this report..