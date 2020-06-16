Racist statues in America: the horrible acts behind names

Rather, many of them were part of an effort to glorify a cause that was grossly unfair, a cause that has been whitewashed by revisionist propaganda that began almost as soon as the Civil War ended. Other exhibits purported to be acts of defiance for some of the white supremacists opposed equality for African-Americans during the civil rights movement. "

Here are other unforgivable acts:

George Preston Marshall

Do you think the soccer team in the country's capital has a controversial name? You should learn about its founder.

In 1961, the Washington Redskins were the only 14 of the NFL's squadrons that had not joined. Home Secretary Stewart Udall confronted Marshall, explaining that DC Stadium was in a national park and that the team might not keep its lease if Marshall did not sign a black player.

The powerful Marshall replied that he wanted to discuss the issue with President John F. Kennedy. Marshall considered his "Southern team," the team song at the time included the phrase "Fight for Old Dixie," and Marshall had said, "We'll start signing blacks when the Harlem Globetrotters start signing whites." . "

State: A monument honoring Marshall stands outside what is now the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium.

Source: The Washington Post

Henry Benning

Benning was not a Confederate General with a garden variety. He was a champion of his darkest goals, years before the Civil War began.

He "was so enthusiastic about slavery that as early as 1849 he advocated the dissolution of the Union and the formation of southern slavery. The physical location of Fort Benning, in the former Native American territory that became the site of a plantation, it illustrates the same turbulent layers beneath the American landscape, "retired Army General David Petraeus wrote in an essay last week.

State: Fort Benning, near Columbus, Georgia, is named after him.

Roger taney

Six years before the Emancipation Proclamation, the President of the United States Supreme Court wrote in Dred Scott v. Sandford that no slave or slave descendant, freed or not, could be "recognized as part of the people". Slaves were property, it ruled, and therefore, the Fifth Amendment prohibited the courts from releasing them.

The 1857 decision lasted 11 years, until the 14th Amendment was passed in 1868. Scott died in 1858.

Taney wrote of the slaves: "We believe that they are not, and that they are not included, and were not intended to be included, under the word & # 39; citizens & # 39; in the Constitution."

"On the contrary," he continued, "at that time they were regarded as a subordinate and inferior class of beings, who had been subjugated by the dominant race and, emancipated or not, were still subject to their authority, and had no rights or privileges, but as those who had the power and the government could choose to grant them. "

State: The Taney statues have been removed from the Maryland State House and Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood. A statue of Dred and Harriet Scott is found in St. Louis.

Source: Dred Scott v. Sandford

Nathan Bedford Forrest

Before his "magic" with a saddle made him the first great wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, of which he was one of its first members, Bedford's men carried out one of the most disturbing massacres in military history American.

After successfully attacking Fort Pillow, manned by hundreds of black and white Union soldiers in Henning, Tennessee, Bedford's troops continued the "massacre" after many troops surrendered, according to Sgt. Letter from Achilles Clark to his sisters in 1864.

"Words cannot describe the scene. The deceived poor blacks ran towards our men, fell to their knees, and with raised hands screamed pity, but were ordered to stand up and then shoot them down. little better. Fort turned out to be a big slaughter pen, "he wrote.

"I, along with several others, tried to stop the carnage and at one point had partially succeeded, but General Forrest ordered them to be shot down like dogs. And the carnage continued. Eventually our men became ill with blood and the shooting ceased."

State: A Memphis statue was removed, a park was renamed after him, and his remains were later relocated, but a bust on the Tennessee Capitol still stands, as does a memorial tablet in Murfreesboro. He is honored in numerous places throughout the South, especially Tennessee, the birthplace of Forrest and the Klan. A 25-foot-tall Forrest statue stands on private land in Nashville.

Source: Clark's letter, through the Gilder Lehrman Institute

Thomas Parran Jr.

Under the leadership of Surgeon General Parran, the US Public Health Service. USA He conducted a study of 600 black men in Alabama, nearly two-thirds of them had syphilis, and told the men they were being treated for "bad blood." It became known as the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment.

Although blame can be shared, Parran wrote in 1932 in Macon County, Alabama, where Tuskegee is located: "If one wanted to study the natural history of syphilis in the black race without treatment influence, this county would be an ideal location for such a study. "

Even when penicillin emerged as a treatment at age 15 of the "study," the men only received free exams, meals, and burial insurance, and "although it was originally projected to last 6 months, the study actually continued for 40 years." , the CDC says.

State: Parran's name has been removed from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.

Source: CDC, The Philadelphia Inquirer

Juan de Oñate

As conquistador and first Spanish governor of New Mexico, Oñate attempted to colonize Acoma Pueblo, and when the spiritual leader Zutacapan learned of the plans, a battle ensued, killing a dozen of Oñate's men, including his nephew.

Oñate responded by demanding a massacre, leaving 800 dead, 300 of them women and children. Twenty-four men over the age of 25 had their right foot cut off and were enslaved for 20 years, along with many other Acoma, some as young as 12.

State: Protesters cut off the foot of the Onate statue in Alcalde, New Mexico, in 1998. Other statues reside at the Albuquerque Museum and El Paso International Airport.

Source: Institute of American Indian Arts, CNN affiliate KVIA

Robert Byrd

No one served in the US Senate. USA More than Byrd, but before beginning his political career in the West Virginia Legislature, he wrote a letter to Senator Ted Bilbo, a Mississippi segregationist, denouncing President Harry Truman's efforts to join the military. He would rather see his country collapse, he wrote, than fight "with a black man by my side."

"I would rather die a thousand times and see Old Glory trampled in the ground never to rise again, than to see this beloved land of ours be degraded by race mestizos, a throwback to the blackest specimen in the jungle," he wrote.

Perhaps this is not surprising from an exalted cyclops from the Ku Klux Klan. Even after he allegedly resigned from the Klan, he filibustered the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and was the only senator to vote against the confirmations of the country's two black Supreme Court justices, Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas.

In his later years, he referred to same-sex marriage as "aberrant behavior" and told an interviewer in 2001: "There are white neries. I have seen many white neries in my day." "

State: Dozens of buildings, multiple roads, and a bridge in West Virginia are named after him.

Source: The Washington Post, CNN

Edmund Pettus

Historians say state leaders intended to send a message in 1940 when they named the Selma Bridge over the Alabama River after a leading leader in the South's effort to secede from the Union.

"He was named after a Civil War General and Great Dragon of the Alabama Ku Klux Klan who served in the United States Senate from 1897 until his death in 1907. He was the last Confederate general to serve in the Senate," he said. the Federal Highway. Management says.

In 1965, the bridge became the site of "Bloody Sunday," a pivotal episode in the civil rights movement, where police and a gang attacked unarmed protesters, severely injuring dozens, including protest leaders Amelia Boynton and the now American representative John Lewis.

State: The bridge is named after Pettus.

Source: Smithsonian, FHWA

Kate Smith

She was known as the Radio First Lady, but the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Yankees no longer interpret her portrayal of "God Bless America" ​​in their games.

The controversy arises from two songs in his catalog: "Pickaninny Heaven", in which he sang, "Big big watermelons roll and stand in your way in the Pickaninny heaven," and another that included the lyrics, "Someone had to choose the cotton, someone had to pick up the corn / someone had to enslave themselves and be able to sing, that's why darkies were born. "

State: A statue of Smith was removed last year from outside the Flys Wells Fargo Center.

John C. Calhoun

Among his many positions in the federal government, Calhoun served as vice president of John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson, and during his time in politics, he described blacks as inferior and went beyond his southern cohorts who described slavery as " a necessary evil". "

"I consider it good, as it has so far proven to be for both (races), and will continue to be so if not disturbed by the fallen spirit of abolition. I appeal to the facts. Never before has the black Central African race, from the dawn of history to the present day, it reached such a civilized and improved condition, not only physically, but morally and intellectually, "he wrote as a slave-owning senator in 1837.

"I contend that in the current state of civilization, where two races of different origin, distinguished by color, and other physical as well as intellectual differences unite, the relationship that now exists in the slave states between the two is, instead of an evil, a good, a positive good. "

State: Clemson University removed Calhoun's name from its honors college last week, and Yale University in 2017 renamed its Calhoun College by mathematician Rear Admiral Grace Murray Hopper.

Source: Clemson university