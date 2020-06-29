Raiders owner Mark Davis says the NFL & # 39; asks for trouble & # 39; without the coronavirus bubble

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is concerned about how the NFL will operate during the 2020 NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"You can keep players away from fans, but you can't keep players away from players," Raiders owner Mark Davis said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "That could be our Achilles heel. Without some form of a bubble, we may be asking for trouble."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he doesn't think the NFL season will happen unless the league takes an approach similar to the NBA's plan to keep players in a "bubble "

Fauci voiced his concerns to CNN and warned that the NFL will need to modify the way the season is played.

"Unless the players are essentially in a bubble, cut off from the community and being evaluated almost every day, it would be very difficult to see how football can be played this fall," Fauci said. "If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year."

The NFL kept its offseason programs in a virtual environment amid the coronavirus, but the teams are expected to perform at training camp in late July.

The NBA has announced plans for a quarantine "bubble" at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida, and players are expected to resume the 2019-20 season in a closed hotel and venue with no fans present. . Five NBA players have publicly opted for the restart, but up to this point, no NFL player has said they won't participate in the 2020 regular season.