Rare stainless steel Ford and Lincoln cars for sale

Tesla will soon ship its futuristic Cybertruck to take on the F-150 in the pickup segment, but will be able to buy three different stainless steel Ford before it does.

Vehicles are not new; Ford and a company known today as Allegheny Technologies worked together in past collaborations to promote the metal.

The 1936 Ford Deluxe Sedan, 1960 Ford Thunderbird, and 1967 Lincoln Continental Convertible were manufactured with the product of the Pittsburgh-based steel company on its existing assembly lines. Six Ace models, two Thunderbirds and three continentals were built.

All of the cars were used in the real world to help promote and test the durability of the rust-resistant material, and the bodies weathered better than their conventional counterparts before they finally parked.

Despite its success, stainless steel has not found common use in automotive manufacturing due to its cost and the difficulty of molding it with machine tools. The latter is a big part of the reason why Cybertruck and the iconic Delorean DMC-12 feature square designs. Stainless steel is also difficult to paint, so Tesla will provide color options by offering vinyl wraps.

All of the cars are currently owned by Allegheny Technologies and will be offered in September at the Worldwide Auctioneers Auburn, Ind. Auction. The company, which made a profit of more than $ 380 million last year, says it is selling them in the hope that they end up in a collection or museum where they will be most widely appreciated.

Worldwide, an estimated price for the lot has not been issued, but another of the luxury sedans received a high bid of $ 550,000 at a Mecum Auctions event in 2010, which was not enough to hit the reserve price, according to Autoblog.

