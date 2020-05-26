Razer Opus review: solid mid-range ANC headphones

Razer is coming out of the gaming world with the launch of Opus, a pair of Active Noise Canceling (ANC) over-the-ear headphones priced at $ 200. Opus is THX certified, has a very quiet design (especially for Razer ) and a fairly limited set of features. The sound is relatively clear and powerful and favors a bright sound stage, but noise cancellation is lacking in some of the top ANC headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM3 despite its advanced design. Now available in Amazon and Razer.com in midnight blue, with a black option at a later date.

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG The Razer Opus is paired with most outfits.

Specifications and Features

The Razer Opus features 40mm drivers inside a lightweight headphone with plush faux leather memory foam earbuds, weighing in at 265g. It connects via a 3.5mm analog cable (included) or Bluetooth to your phone or PC via AAC, and there is support for aptX. Inside the carrying case is the aforementioned 1.5m 3.5mm analog cable, a 30cm USB-C cable for charging, a USB-A to USB-C adapter, as well as the standard analog adapter of airplaine. Both the 3.5mm and USB-C ports are on the left can and are easily accessible.

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG Inside the Razer Opus case.

Opus is also equipped with four microphones (two external and four external) that are used for a combination of calls and for ANC, more on that later. The quality of the microphone call is very normal, which is to be expected given the over-the-ear design – you can only do a great deal of tuning to combat the physics of microphones that are so far from your mouth. I had no apparent problems during calls, and neither did recipients.

The battery is said to last 25 hours with ANC enabled and around 32 hours with disabled, but in my tests it was slightly below those numbers under constant listening. The stated charging time for a depleted battery is 4 hours was very accurate – there is no quick charge for a quick turn like Sony's.

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG Control buttons on the right ear cup.

The headset includes easy-to-find and satisfactory click buttons next to the bottoms of the headset. On the left side there is a power button that activates a pleasant power on sound effect when turned on and a small status indicator LED next to it that indicates various power states. On top of that is the NC / Ambience switch that toggles between active and deactivating noise cancellation. Press and hold the same button to activate a Quick Attention mode that transmits the signal from the external microphones to the mix and allows you to address someone speaking to you or increase your awareness of your surroundings.

Unfortunately, this feature cannot be enabled as a full-time mode, again, as in the WH-1000XM3, as I sometimes like the option to be on longer than I am willing to hold down the button. I hope this can be implemented through a software update as it is the feature I missed the most from the Sony product.

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG Left earbud on top.

An appreciated feature is the automatic play / pause that is activated when you put the headphones on and take them off. Even most high-end ANC headphones lack that feature and frankly it was easier and quicker to remove my headphones and pause my music to talk to someone than to find and hold the NC / Ambience button.

On the right, the can is where the volume up and down buttons are, with a recessed multi-function button placed in the middle. The center multi-function button is used for things like play / pause and activate a phone's personal assistant. I had no trouble finding and activating these buttons, which are large enough and evenly placed on the back. Setting up the control on Opus is simpler and easier to use than the WH-1000XM3's sliders, a welcome bonus.

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG Make your best guess about the Opus' battery level.

The last feature to look out for is the companion Opus app available on iOS and Android (I tried the Android version), which unfortunately is pretty slim. On it is an icon that shows the battery level, without a significant percentage indicator, some settings and links, and EQ presets. By default, the headphones are loaded with THX-certified mix, but there are also amplified presets, vocals, enhanced bass, and enhanced clarity that are self-explanatory. The app is very simple and lacks many of the basic and advanced features present in the more expensive Sony and Bose headphones.

The THX sound difference

As with previous audio products like the Nommo Pro, Razer worked with THX at every step of Opus' design, testing, and optimization. In practical terms, this means that THX tested the audio quality and advised on material choices from early prototype stages through to final production. THX told me in a briefing that there were multiple pass / fail evaluations during the production stages that looked at frequency reproduction, balance, distortion levels, and minimal noise level. This quality assurance test theoretically helped Razer produce the best possible sound experience for the price they were aiming for.

So did it help? Well yes and no. The THX preset tuning is really crisp and clear on the high ends and punchy on the low end where you would need it for a bass or kick drum. It's a traditional "collected" approach that leaves out muddy mids and feels bright and powerful, something Bose has always focused on as well.

It's a clean, clear sound, perfect for genres that take advantage of that broad focus, like pop and metal. And there is very little distortion as the volume increases, which can increase to a surprising volume without incurring an overdrive effect. Unfortunately, the quieter signal setup wasn't very smooth and subtle, and much of the bump was lost. Listening experiences as calm and subtle as jazz and classical music don't fit Opus perfectly.

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG A fairly clean and crisp sound comes from the Razer Opus.

But THX is still only working with a $ 200 headset to get the best possible experience of the components used to achieve that price. Opus sounds good, I don't mean it's a bit off-putting with the product, it just means that being THX certified doesn't mean Razer was able to make a $ 200 headphone sound like the $ 350 competition from Sony or Bose.

At the end of the day, I think THX certification helped make a pair of headphones sound good for the price. It is best suited for soundscapes that benefit from bright highs and thick lows like rap, contemporary rock, pop, and metal. Opus struggles a bit with more subtle midrange tones that tend to need a more refined system to really excel, this includes genres like classic, jazz, and classic rock.

Advanced ANC

Opus features a hybrid active noise cancellation setup, which on paper is impressive. With a total of four microphones, two internal and two external, this allows Opus to present a feedback and feedback design. Without going into too much detail, Active Noise Canceling stands out by addressing noise before it hits the user with the external microphones. And the Active Feedback Noise Canceling System uses internal microphones that listen to what the user hears to cancel out unwanted noise. Both systems have strengths and weaknesses on their own, but together, hybrid active noise cancellation is theoretically the best of both worlds.

Razer Razer provided a table of active noise cancellation types.

The downside to a hybrid approach like this is the price and complexity of the setup. Most ANC headsets employ either system to keep costs down, so the fact that Razer decided to go for the more expensive option when trying to target a mid-tier market is surprising. This means that the corners had to be cut somewhere, either on the microphones themselves or on the signal chain and processing.

Unfortunately, the first review unit Razer sent me exhibited some issues, primarily in ANC processing that resulted in unwanted noise, frequency cancellation, and a "swimming" effect on the left ear. Razer was very quick and helpful in getting me a replacement unit, which I was able to use for a week at the time of this review.

The second unit did not exhibit the same noise cancellation problem as the first unit, but still maintained some unwanted electrical noise when ANC was active. On many occasions I use ANC headphones in an environment like the office to help me focus without listening to music and the low whistle was very noticeable to me. To be fair, I have more sensitive and trained ears than the average user, and it's very, very quiet – I didn't notice anything during active listening. But for those times when I was just wearing headphones without playing music, it was a distraction. Fortunately, it doesn't show the rest of the time and shouldn't affect most users.

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG Testing the Razer Opus outside.

Despite that problem, I found the headphones to be better than average at canceling low-end noise, and it also did a good job of canceling high-end frequencies. I did a variety of activities that were available to me during this quarantine time, such as walking down a (somewhat) busy street, turning on the fans on my gaming PC, running a fan-based white noise machine, and more. Airline flight and public transportation are typical tests that I like to include for ANC systems, but at the moment it was not an option.

Therefore, the thud, air conditioning units, refrigerator hums, and other things that occupy the lower end of the frequency spectrum were largely canceled out with precision and were not a problem for the Opus. Mid-range sources like human speech, neighborhood noise, and small motor vehicles were slightly more dependent on transients, meaning it wasn't super responsive to small bursts of volume. But if it was held for more than half a second, the system would stop longer and cancel the signal decently.

But every good active noise cancellation system must also be combined with passive noise cancellation to achieve the full effect. Taking comfort from the equation for a second, I found that plush headphones lack a bit to isolate the higher frequencies. This resulted in some bleeding in and out of the headphones for certain high frequency sources. If you are concerned that your coworkers are listening to the music you are playing, then these may not be the right headphones for you.

Simple comfort and design.

With its minimal weight and soft materials, the Opus is surprisingly light and easy to use. The upper part of the headband has a lot of cushion and I did not suffer from weight fatigue when wearing them for hours and hours. I was surprised to find that the Opus is actually a bit heavier compared to the WH-1000XM3 (265g vs. 254g), because they felt just as comfortable.

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG Sony WH-1000XM3 (left) vs. Razer Opus (right).

The Opus also has a bit more snug fit and puts more pressure on the sides of my head. Some of this boils down to the difference in hearing aid size between these and Sony's, and part is due to Opus's more classic design compared to the WH-1000XM3's slimmer design, illustrated in the photos below.

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG Sony WH-1000XM3 (left) vs. Razer Opus (right).

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG The Razer Opus (right) has more space between the band and the sides of my head than the Sony WH-1000XM3.

The size of the hearing aid is smaller than most, unfortunately, and maybe I have big ears. I realized that I had to move them a little in the cup so as not to sit on my ear. This added some discomfort to my ears over time, and that became a problem before the weight of the headphones.

The feel and quality of the plastics and the plush faux fur are very nice and the design doesn't scream "gamer" at all. From the box, to the carrying case, to the Razer logo on the side, there is no indication to anyone unfamiliar with this gaming brand that most of its products are angular and bright green in color. It looks very subtle and derivative in the ANC headphone space, but that's exactly what Razer needed to do instead of stand out.

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG Sony WH-1000XM3 (left) has bigger headphones than the Razer Opus (right).

For the price, I feel that the Opus is very comfortable and well-designed, despite the smaller ear muffs and the perfect fit. Audio and ANC quality is obviously very important in the grand scheme of things, but if headphones aren't comfortable to wear for long periods, then it doesn't matter. Fortunately, this is a place where Razer got it right.

conclusion

For the price, the Razer Opus is above average for audio quality and comfort, but it is below average in terms of active noise cancellation and overall features. Aiming at a price of $ 200 is a great move by Razer for a first try at the lifestyle product and is more aggressive than most of its gaming offerings. It brings you closer to the quality of the highest priced flagship deals from Sony and Bose, but at a great discount.

With the Sony WH-1000XM3 repeatedly discounted below $ 300, and even as low as $ 250, it becomes a more difficult proposition, and discounts will only get more pronounced and more frequent as the WH gets closer. -1000XM4. But thanks to THX tuning, comfortable design, and easy-to-use controls, the Razer Opus is still worth checking out.