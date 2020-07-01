Rebecca Black apologizes for the 2014 offensive video with Shane Dawson in light of the Holocaust: & # 39; Ashamed & # 39;

Rebecca Black, best known for her viral hit "Friday," is the latest celebrity to face a backlash for past misconduct.

Over the weekend, a video of Black, now 23, and YouTube star Shane Dawson from several years ago reappeared, with the two giggling as they referenced the Holocaust.

In the clipDawson, now 31, holds up a piece of paper with "The Holocaust" written on it and tells Black, who was 16 at the time, to act it out so he can guess what's on the paper.

Black tries to act out a representation, to which Dawson replies, "Great vagina. Khloe Kardashian's vagina."

When Shane asked if it was Black's song on Friday, she replied, "I mean, I'm sure it happened on Fridays, but …" which makes Dawson look at the paper before he starts singing lyrics. Black tight "Friday."

"It's Friday, Friday, girl, someone save me," she sang.

On Monday, Black went to Twitter to address the video and apologize for his actions.

"I am deeply ashamed of having participated in such an offensive attack. Yes, I was 16 years old, I was uncomfortable and I did not know this was going to happen." the singer admitted. "Shane, I know deep down you are trying to learn and grow. But we must do better and take full responsibility for how harmful this is."

in a follow up tweet, she extended her apology.

"I am so sorry for the ones I have hurt," he said. "I wish what I would have done was shut up such an offensive joke, instead of playing awkwardly with something I knew deep down was wrong."

The person who originally shared the video spoke about Black's apology and admitted they were "mostly angry"Dawson for putting Black" in such an awkward situation. "

The video is one of several cases in which Dawson was called in for problematic behavior, causing him to recently post an apology video on YouTube.

According to Buzzfeed News, Dawson used a black face multiple times, said the N word, and played with Asian and Latino stereotypes, among other offenses.

Also, over the weekend, Dawson got excited with the public, as well as Jada Pinkett Smith and her son Jaden Smith after a video appeared with Dawson pretending to enjoy a photo of Jada's daughter Willow Smith, who only had 11 years. in the photo.

All monetization has been suspended on all three Dawson channels despite the apologies, according to YouTube.

No information was provided on the longevity of the suspension.

Fox News has reached out to YouTube and Dawson representatives for comment.