Records have already been broken and the hurricane season has just begun

With an early start to the season, a record number of named storms, and a storm reaching states that do not normally see tropical systems, this season is off to a fast and exciting start.

Before the season officially started on June 1, we already had two named storms: Arthur and Bertha, which is impressive in itself. Then we added Christopher, the third named storm of the season, and that pushed us into the record books.

"We set a record for the third earliest named storm formation date on record, breaking the previous record set in 2016," says Phil Klotzbach, research scientist at Colorado State University.

This means that this year was the first year that a named storm formed beginning with the letter "C".

Even more impressive: All three storms had a direct impact on the United States. The last two made landfall directly on US soil; Bertha in South Carolina and Christopher in Louisiana.

"Historically, the odds of a named storm reaching the United States is 1 in 4, so the probability of two consecutive named storms making landfall is 1 in 16," says Klotzbach. "Of course, the storms we've seen so far are typical for early-season storm activity. Overall, they have been short-lived and quite weak."

For many meteorologists this is not a surprise as the forecasts called for a very active season.

"We knew this hurricane season was turning into a peak season, with each seasonal hurricane forecast group calling for above-average activity, and we didn't have to wait long for things to get going," says Brandon Miller, CNN meteorologist.

If you blinked you probably missed Bertha

Bertha was a sneaking storm that formed just an hour before making landfall in South Carolina. At 9:30 a.m. On May 27, Bertha made landfall east of Charleston with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The biggest problem with Bertha was the flooding it caused in Florida, while it was still just a tropical disturbance. Miami started May with a moderate level of drought, but thanks in part to Bertha's humidity, the city ended the month with its wettest May on record. Unfortunately, because much of this rain came in a short period of time, this caused flooding on many streets.

Christopher's unusual travel route

When you think of states that are affected by hurricanes and tropical storms, Wisconsin is not one of them. However, the remains of Christopher moved to states like Iowa and Wisconsin, which rarely see tropical systems.

Before Cristobal, only three tropical systems have tracked in Wisconsin since records began: Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, an unidentified hurricane in 1949, and the infamous Hurricane Galveston in 1900.

Floods were the biggest concern with tropical storm Cristóbal. States like Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia recorded more than half a foot of rain.

What about the rest of the season?

"Typically, early in the season we see weak tropical shocks struggling to 'get over the hump' and become tropical storms," ​​says Miller. "But this year, apparently, each has been formed into a named system, will it presage a continued trend during the peak of the season? We will have to wait and see, but historically speaking, early activity does not necessarily correlate with a peak active season. "

There are many things to consider when forecasting a full hurricane season: sea surface temperatures, El Niño / La Niña presence, and any other weather trends.

"Given that we are looking forward to an active season, I guess we will see more landfalls this year," adds Klotzbach. "Of course, the big question is … will any of these be significant hurricanes?"

Klotzbach noted that historically, major hurricanes are more likely to form on the west coast of Africa, extending west to the Caribbean.

It is also important to note that some of the more active hurricane seasons did not start early. The most active Atlantic hurricane season on record, 2005, had no preseason storms. The same is true for 2010 and 2011, also quite active seasons. , .

Colorado State University slightly increased its tropical seasonal forecast on June 4. An important contributing factor is that large-scale conditions are becoming a little more favorable.

The state of Colorado is now calling 16 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). NOAA is still calling for 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes, and three to six major hurricanes. For reference, an average season is 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

"Right now, it looks quite juicy in most of the North Atlantic, and you can see considerable anomalous heat in the eastern Atlantic," says Klotzbach. "Historically, this is the area that has best correlated with active hurricane seasons in the Atlantic."