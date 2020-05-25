Redmi K30i 5G with quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC listed for sale online before launch

Redmi K30i 5G seems to have debuted as Xiaomi's most affordable 5G Redmi smartphone. While the Chinese company has yet to officially launch the new smartphone, it is already for sale online in China. The Redmi K30i 5G appears as a diluted variant of the Redmi K30 5G that was released in December. Imitates the design of the previous 5G phone. This means that you will get a quad rear camera setup and double punch screen on the Redmi K30i 5G. However, there are some differences in the specifications.

Redmi K30i 5G price, availability details

The price of the Redmi K30i 5G is set to CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB individual storage configuration, according to a listing on JD.com. Xiaomi has yet to make any formal announcements about the new phone. However, it is currently in presale on the e-commerce site, and its sale is scheduled for June 7.

Gadgets 360 contacted Xiaomi for clarity on the new model and will update this space as the company responds.

To remember, the Redmi K30 5G was launched in China late last year with a starting price of CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 21,300).

Redmi K30i 5G specifications, features

According to the JD.com listing, the Redmi K30i 5G Dual SIM (Nano) features a 6.67-inch Full HD + (1080×2400 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 megapixel primary sensor. This is different from the Redmi K30 5G which has a 64 megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor. Additionally, the camera setup includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f / 2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f / 2.4 macro lens. The phone also has a depth sensor on the back.

The Redmi K30i 5G also has a 20-megapixel primary sensor at the front, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi K30i 5G has 128GB of on-board storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, Infrared, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a side mounted fingerprint sensor. In addition, it includes a 4,500 mAh battery that supports a quick charge of 30 W.

