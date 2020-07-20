Remains of women found in shallow grave in South Carolina cornfield: report

The main headlines of Fox News Flash for July 19Video

An investigation is underway after the body of a woman was discovered in a shallow grave on Sunday afternoon in South Carolina, according to a county coroner.

Sheriff's deputies discovered the remains in a cornfield in the city of Gaffney around 2 p.m. after family members reported her missing, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a press release.

Fowler said an autopsy will be done to confirm his identity and the cause of death, Fox Carolina reported.

THE HUSBAND OF CHARLESTON PROVOST UNIVERSITY, KILLED ON ROBER TRY; 2 TEENAGERS DETAINED

An investigation is ongoing.

