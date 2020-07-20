Remains of women found in shallow grave in South Carolina cornfield: report

near Video

An investigation is underway after the body of a woman was discovered in a shallow grave on Sunday afternoon in South Carolina, according to a county coroner.

Sheriff's deputies discovered the remains in a cornfield in the city of Gaffney around 2 p.m. after family members reported her missing, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a press release.

Fowler said an autopsy will be done to confirm his identity and the cause of death, Fox Carolina reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

