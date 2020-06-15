Removal of Jefferson Davis statue in Kentucky reveals surprising bourbon discovery

By
Zaheer
-
0
4


It seems someone was drinking at work.

Workers in Kentucky made a surprising discovery by removing a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state capitol on Saturday: a bottle of bourbon and an 84-year-old newspaper.

Workers prepare to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., On June 13 (Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Workers prepare to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., On June 13 (Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

The distillery remembers the gin after accidentally selling bottles of hand sanitizer

After lifting the 15-foot marble statue from the pedestal where it stood for decades in the Frankfort Capitol Rotunda, workers made a shocking find. Hidden at the base was an empty bottle of Glenmore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and the front page of the newspaper dated October 20, 1936, the same day the figure was erected, the New York Post reports.

A Kentucky commission voted to tear down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol. The panel supported the governor's push as the country faces protests against police brutality after the death of African-Americans in meetings with police. (Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

A Kentucky commission voted to tear down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol. The panel supported the governor's push as the country faces protests against police brutality after the death of African-Americans in meetings with police. (Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

"Today I pressed the button to lower it," Governor Andy Beshear tweeted about his ceremonial role in removing the statue. "Now, every child who enters their Capitol feels welcome. Today we have taken a step forward to improve each one of them." Kentuckian single. "

“Now, every child who enters his Capitol feels welcome. Today we have taken a step forward to improve every Kentuckian, "said Governor Andy Beshear. (Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

“Now, every child who enters his Capitol feels welcome. Today we have taken a step forward to improve every Kentuckian, "said Governor Andy Beshear. (Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Calls to remove Confederate monuments, seen as symbols of slavery, have swept the nation after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Calls to remove Confederate monuments, seen as symbols of slavery, have swept the nation after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 (Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Calls to remove Confederate monuments, seen as symbols of slavery, have swept the nation after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 (Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Going forward, the Kentucky Historic Property Advisory Commission voted to relocate the Davis statue to the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site, a state park in Fairview.

CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUOUS COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES FROM FOX NEWS

Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here