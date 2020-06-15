Removal of Jefferson Davis statue in Kentucky reveals surprising bourbon discovery

It seems someone was drinking at work.

Workers in Kentucky made a surprising discovery by removing a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state capitol on Saturday: a bottle of bourbon and an 84-year-old newspaper.

The distillery remembers the gin after accidentally selling bottles of hand sanitizer

After lifting the 15-foot marble statue from the pedestal where it stood for decades in the Frankfort Capitol Rotunda, workers made a shocking find. Hidden at the base was an empty bottle of Glenmore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and the front page of the newspaper dated October 20, 1936, the same day the figure was erected, the New York Post reports.

"Today I pressed the button to lower it," Governor Andy Beshear tweeted about his ceremonial role in removing the statue. "Now, every child who enters their Capitol feels welcome. Today we have taken a step forward to improve each one of them." Kentuckian single. "

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Calls to remove Confederate monuments, seen as symbols of slavery, have swept the nation after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Going forward, the Kentucky Historic Property Advisory Commission voted to relocate the Davis statue to the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site, a state park in Fairview.

CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUOUS COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES FROM FOX NEWS

Associated Press contributed to this report.