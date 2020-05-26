REPORT: WWE is rebuilding its schedule of live events, ticketing talks have begun | Newsdio

WWE has started working on plans for fans to return to their shows.

WrestelVotes reports that the WWE live event calendar is being rebuilt and that discussions on ticketing are proceeding with plans to implement guidelines for social distancing. It is a difficult situation, so it will be interesting to see how they can do it.

WrestleVotes also indicated that nothing should be expected with fans until July.

As noted above, Vince McMahon is reportedly bent on getting fans to attend SummerSlam. However, the city of Boston won't allow mass gatherings until at least September, so WWE will either have to move SummerSlam to a new location in a different city or delay the show until September if they want fans on the show.

One thing that will need to be addressed is the COVID-19 test and face masks. If WWE can get quick tests and face masks for every fan who enters an arena for one of their shows, then it would be more feasible for them to run shows while reducing potential exposure to the virus. WWE started wearing plexiglass at the Performance Center this week to put some distance between NXT wrestlers posing as talents and wrestlers in the ring. It may have to be somewhat considerate for when fans can get back to their shows.