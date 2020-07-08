Representative Zeldin calls on New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to be removed from office to save the city

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-New York, visited Twitter on Tuesday to ask that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio be removed from office as the Big Apple has seen a surge in shooting since June.

"Mayor DeBlasio is destroying our great city from the inside out," Zeldin, who represents the state's First Congressional District, tweeted. "New York City will not spend the rest of his term. He needs to be removed from office immediately to save the city and protect the people who live there."

New York City has seen a recent increase in violence following the City Council vote last week that included $ 837 million in budget cuts and reallocations of funds involving the New York Police Department. The vote came after De Blasio pledged to cut New York police funds after massive protests against police violence in the city.

New York police argued that the increase in violence was attributed to the first releases of COVID-19 from city jails and the recent police reform. On Monday, de Blasio blamed the judicial system and the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is directly related to the coronavirus," de Blasio said during a press conference on Monday. "This is a very serious situation … As we get closer to an increasingly warmer climate, we feel the effects of people being locked up for months, the economy has not restarted, we have a real problem here."

From the beginning of the year to Saturday, there were 530 shootings in New York City. There were 350 shootings during the same period last year, police said.

There have not been as many shootings in New York City since 1996, Fox 5 New York reported.

Zeldin recently wrote an op-ed on FoxNews.com against police underfunding.

"Mayor Bill de Blasio and members of the New York City Council seem to believe that the New York City police only pursue purse snatchers and teens with fireworks," he wrote. "In reality, police officers have thwarted terrorist attacks, mass shootings and violent crimes, and have saved countless innocent lives."