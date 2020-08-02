Republican convention in Charlotte closes to the press, portions will air live

Reporters will not be allowed on the site as RNC delegates vote to formally nominate President Donald Trump as the 2020 Republican presidential candidate, but the vote will be broadcast live, the Republican official said.
The restriction is unprecedented in modern American political history, but Republican officials said they were forced to limit attendance due to social distancing restrictions imposed by the North Carolina governor.
"Given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the state of North Carolina, we are planning to close Charlotte's activities on Friday, August 21 through Monday, August 24," the RNC convention spokesman said in a statement. Saturday.
"We are pleased to inform you if this changes, but we are working within the parameters established by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend the events," said the spokesperson.
The formal procedures of the 2020 Republican National Convention, including the vote to formally nominate Trump as the 2020 Republican candidate, are still expected to take place in Charlotte, but the number of people in attendance has been dramatically reduced.
An RNC official says the president is unlikely to accept the nomination in Charlotte in a large public speech. If Trump goes to Charlotte, the expectation is that it will be just to thank delegates at a closed, private press event.
The Monday convention proceedings, including the vote to formally nominate Trump, will air live, according to a Republican official familiar with the plans.
Due to space restrictions, not all delegates will attend either. Instead, 336 delegates will vote in the convention procedures, one for every six delegates.