Republican convention in Charlotte closes to the press, portions will air live

Reporters will not be allowed on the site as RNC delegates vote to formally nominate President Donald Trump as the 2020 Republican presidential candidate, but the vote will be broadcast live, the Republican official said.

The restriction is unprecedented in modern American political history, but Republican officials said they were forced to limit attendance due to social distancing restrictions imposed by the North Carolina governor.

"Given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the state of North Carolina, we are planning to close Charlotte's activities on Friday, August 21 through Monday, August 24," the RNC convention spokesman said in a statement. Saturday.

"We are pleased to inform you if this changes, but we are working within the parameters established by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend the events," said the spokesperson.