Reputed mob boss shot to death in Canada: police

A reputed Canadian mob boss was shot dead in broad daylight in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in a Toronto suburb on Friday afternoon, according to local authorities.

The Halton Regional Police Service received reports after 1 p.m. Friday over a shooting at 484 Plains Road East in Burlington. Officers responding to the scene found two victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside the Pro Patio Furniture store.

Pasquale "Pat" Musitano, 52, died at the scene, police said. The second victim, who has not been identified by the authorities, was transported to the hospital and remains in serious condition.

Musitano was the reputed leader of the Musitano crime family in Hamilton, which has ties to Calabria, Italy, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). His death comes a year after surviving gunshot wounds in a similar shooting in Mississauga last April, according to The Toronto Star.

Witnesses told police that the alleged gunman fled west on Plains Road East in a gray sedan on Friday. No suspects have been identified as the investigation continues.

Another vehicle seen at the crime scene, a black GMC Denali, matched the license plate of a black GMC Denali found at a nearby attorney's office, where Musitano was shot last year, according to CBC.

Police are looking for any possible surveillance video or dash cam around the scene of the shooting. Anyone near the scene of the shooting that day should contact crime detectors.

Musitano's younger brother Angelo Musitano died in a targeted shooting at the entrance to his home in Waterdown, Ontario, in 2017, according to CBC.

Weeks after her brother's death, Pat Musitano's home in Hamilton was riddled with bullet holes in a shooting. He survived that incident.

The Musitano brothers were implicated in the murder of the mafia don John "Johnny Pops" Papalia in May 1997. Papalia's lieutenant, Carmen Barillaro, was shot dead in Niagara Falls weeks later.

The alleged hitman, Ken Murdock, told authorities that the Musitano brothers ordered him to eliminate both Papalia and Barillaro. In a guilty plea, the brothers pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a murder related to Barillaro's death, as the Papalia-related charges were dropped. The Musitano brothers were released in 2007.