Retired Pope Benedict XVI, ill after his visit to Germany: report

BERLIN [Reuters] – Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI fell ill after returning from a trip to his native Bavaria to visit his brother, who died a month ago, a German newspaper reported Monday.

The Passauer Neue Presse newspaper quoted Peter Seewald, a biographer of the retired pontiff, as saying that the 93-year-old man has suffered a facial infection since his return to Rome.

Seewald, who has published several long-running interviews with Benedict, released a copy of the biography to the former pontiff on Saturday, the newspaper reported. He described Benedict as optimistic and talking about possibly writing himself if his strength increases, although he said Benedict is physically very fragile.

In June Benedict made a four-day visit to the Bavarian city of Regensburg to see his sick brother. It was his first trip outside Italy since he resigned from the pope in 2013. The Rev. Georg Ratzinger died on July 1 at the age of 96.

Benedict has lived in a monastery in Vatican City since shortly after his retirement. Elected to the papacy in 2005 to succeed Saint John Paul II, the former Joseph Ratzinger was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign.

It was succeeded by Pope Francis.