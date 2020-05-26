RHOA's NeNe Leaks Accused Of Extramarital Relationship With Family Friend

The Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes is reportedly involved in an extramarital affair with a family friend. Leakes has been acting gloomy throughout the season and fans are wondering if the mystery man could be the reason.

NeNe has always been at the forefront of most of the drama that has conspired within the show. Throughout the season, she told the cameras that she was a different woman who was finding her own zen since she no longer wanted to be combative with the other women. Fans watched as she failed again and again to achieve her goal. But now more information has been revealed about why he may have been acting.

Snake Gate was not the only secret that Leakes was hiding in his closet, as it has come to light that he had allegedly been involved in an extramarital affair. the Daily mail reported that the reality star has been inappropriate with a family friend. The outlet reported that the 52-year-old man has been involved with a director named Rodney White who works at the United States Department of Agriculture. Fans knew that her marriage to Gregg Leakes had previously taken a turn while battling cancer, but they believed it had improved. According to a source, Leakes has been friends with White for years, even before he rose to fame. Reports claim the duo were spotted together even in the midst of her husband's near-fatal battle with colon cancer.

The duo has been discovered since 2017. But even though they are friends, many close to Leakes are concerned that White is only in the relationship because of the fame that comes from meeting Leakes. He is reportedly attracted to the luxurious lifestyle the housewife can offer. White knew Leakes before his wealth increase and multiple plastic surgeries. Fans were quick to recall that White posted a photo in November from the See what happens live with Andy Cohen The studies the same day Leakes also appeared on the show. The couple were last seen together during a trip to Florida in 2019, where viewers reported that they were all together and packing on the PDA.

Fans were stunned by the news, but the source also claimed that some of the housewives even knew of their affair, implying that Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Thompson, and Eva Marcille had seen them together. Leakes have been seen visiting Maryland often for his boutique business, as well as visits to White. The latest viewers knew of NeNe and Gregg's marriage was that she mentioned having an open relationship last season. Fans will have to see what NeNe has to say about these serious allegations against her and her marriage.

Source: Daily Mail

