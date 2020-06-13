Robert Fuller hanging death: Palmdale community seeks answers

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, a passerby noticed that a man, later identified as Robert L. Fuller, was hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California. Fire department personnel who responded to the scene determined that he was dead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, it is not the first such incident since the COVID-19 pandemic began," the city said in a statement that included information on mental health resources.
On Friday, dozens of people gathered in Palmdale city council chambers to attend a news conference on the death.
When a spokesman for the sheriff's department announced the preliminary findings of Fuller's death during the press conference, an outraged crowd demanded an investigation.
"We are working hard to try to find out exactly what happened," Palmdale Mayor Steven D. Hofbauer yelled as he tried to calm people down.
Attendees asked for camera images of the incident, but a city official said there are none. Throughout the press conference, officials repeatedly called him an ongoing investigation, saying a full autopsy is underway.
After the press conference, the city released a statement saying it understands the community's call for a full investigation of the death.
"We will cooperate fully with the Sheriff's Department, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Offices and each and every investigative agency investigating the matter," said Hofbauer.
"We are awaiting all the available details surrounding this tragedy. In addition, we are working with local community leaders to increase dialogue on how we can better work together and build a safer and more inclusive community," he added.
Investigators have been in contact with Fuller's family and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy said he would speak to Fuller's sister after the press conference. CNN is trying to reach Fuller's family.
Palmdale is about 60 miles from Los Angeles.