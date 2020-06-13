Robert Fuller hanging death: Palmdale community seeks answers







Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, a passerby noticed that a man, later identified as Robert L. Fuller, was hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California. Fire department personnel who responded to the scene determined that he was dead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, it is not the first such incident since the COVID-19 pandemic began," the city said in a statement that included information on mental health resources.

On Friday, dozens of people gathered in Palmdale city council chambers to attend a news conference on the death.