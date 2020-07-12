Robert Mueller defends Stone's conviction, Russia investigation after strong White House criticism

Former special adviser Robert Mueller vigorously defended his team's decision to prosecute Roger Stone on Saturday, without directly attacking President Trump, who commuted Stone's sentence the day before.

"Stone was prosecuted and convicted for committing federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and with good reason," Mueller said in an opinion piece published by The Washington Post.

His opinion piece defends both the decision to prosecute Stone and the general investigation that Republicans and the president have repeatedly denounced. Mueller said he felt "compelled to respond both to general claims that our investigation was illegitimate and that our motives were inappropriate."

"The Russian investigation was of utmost importance," he added. He continued to indirectly address Republican allegations that the investigation was led by corrupt actors within the Justice Department (DOJ). "The women and men who carried out these investigations and prosecutions acted with the highest integrity. The claims to the contrary are false," she said.

Saturday's opinion piece represents perhaps the boldest statement by Mueller, who was criticized for offering what was considered lukewarm testimony to House investigators last year. Former FBI Director James Comey similarly defended the investigation last May and ridiculed allegations that the Justice Department participated in a "deep state" conspiracy against Trump.

On Friday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany broke into Mueller's team and described the Russian investigation as a witch hunt and Stone was the victim of a "hoax".

"As it became clear that these witch hunts would never bear fruit, the Office of the Special Adviser resorted to process-based charges directed at high-profile individuals in an attempt to fabricate the false impression of criminality lurking below the surface," McEnany said.

"These charges stemmed from recklessness caused by frustration and malice. That's why Mueller's out-of-control prosecutors, desperate for flashy headlines to make up for a failed investigation, set their sights on Stone."

He added that "Mr. Stone was indicted by the same Mueller Investigation prosecutors charged with finding evidence of collusion with Russia. However, because there is no such evidence, they were unable to charge him for any crime related to collusion. Instead He was accused of his conduct during his investigation. The simple fact is that if the Special Adviser had not conducted an absolutely unfounded investigation, Mr. Stone would not face prison time. "

Stone was finally convicted in November 2019 of seven counts of witness tampering, obstruction, and false statements to Congress. Trump's commutation occurred a few days before the 67-year-old political operation served 40 months in prison.

Mueller acknowledges in his opinion piece what he said in last year's report: that his team was unable to establish a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

He added: "However, the investigation established that the Russian government perceived that it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome. It also established that the campaign expected it to electorally benefit from the information stolen and disclosed through the efforts Russians. " "

Mueller specifically identified Stone as one of the "numerous links" between the campaign and Russia. He added that Stone "communicated in 2016 with people we know as Russian intelligence officers, and claimed to have prior knowledge of the release of WikiLeaks emails stolen by those Russian intelligence officers."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.