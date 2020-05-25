Ronald D. Moore talks about George Lucas' scrapped Star Wars series

Ronald D. Moore opens up about George Lucas' scrapped Star Wars series

During an interview with Collider, Emmy winner Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Star Trek: the next generation, stranger) spoke about his participation in George Lucas' unproduced live action Star Wars Serie, Star Wars: Underworld it initially started developing in 2004. Moore was one of the writers Lucas had put together for the project.

"I was one of several" Moore said "They brought together a group of international writers … we met at the Skywalker ranch once every six to eight weeks, something like that. And we shared stories together, and right after we left and wrote some drafts and brought them back, and George and we sat down to criticize them, and then we made another draft and broke more stories … It was great! It was a ball, it was a lot of fun. Ultimately, it didn't happen, we wrote that I would say somewhere in the 40 and 48 scripts, something like that … the theory was that George wanted to write all the scripts and do them all and then he was going to go away and figure out how to produce them, because I wanted to do a lot of cutting edge tech stuff with CG and virtual sets, etc. And then he had a whole new thing that he wanted to accomplish. And what happened was, you know, we wrote the scripts and then George said, "Okay, this is enough for now, and then I'll get in touch with you." I want to see all the production stuff. "And then time passed and like a year or so after that was when he sold Lucasfilm to Disney. "

Moore continued that Lucas had a specific vision in his head to create a massive series that was not constrained by the usual limits of the television format, and Moore described that project as "an extraordinary task for someone to do."

"I don't know anyone else who would really take care of that … At that point, George just said 'write it as big as you want, and we'll figure it out later'. So we really had no (budget) constraints We were all experienced television and feature film writers, so we all knew what was theoretically possible on a production budget. there was a lot of action, lots of sets and huge set pieces. Just much bigger than you would normally do on a TV show. " Moore said.

Over the years it was revealed that Star Wars: Underworld would have taken place between Revenge of the Sith and A new hope. Lucas has shared that the story would consist of a "heavy film noir". Moore added that the large number of episodes written by him and the writing team would have been connected in a single general story:

"Yes, I think it was more or less a great story. It was a long story with episodic things that would happen. You know, there would be certain events (that) would happen in this episode or this episode, so it was kind of episodic quality for some of them. But it had a broader narrative, in terms of the story of those particular characters in that setting. "

