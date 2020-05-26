RUMOR: Adam Cole's WWE status as he appears with AEW Stars | Newsdio

Goodbye Bay-Bay Cole? There are a lot of talented fighters in NXT and one of the most important questions is to see the fighters move to the main roster. That may be one of the most interesting moments in all of WWE right now, but it doesn't do much good for NXT. However, what makes it even worse is for a fighter to leave NXT without going to the main roster. That could be a possibility right now.

For almost the past three years, the undisputed era has been a force in NXT. The team has achieved incredible success, including a period when the group celebrated all the men's titles on NXT, putting them in the same conversation as the Four Horsemen and Evolution. Adam Cole has always been the centerpiece of the team, but that might not be the case for long.

According to Wrestlingnews.co, WWE's current Adam Cole contract ends in August or September and you may be interested in going to AEW. Cole's girlfriend Britt Baker works for AEW and there is a possibility that he will go to AEW to be with her. Cole also attended President Tony Khan's Memorial Day party along with Baker. Cole is currently the current NXT champion and will have held the title for a consecutive year starting next Monday.

It would fit well there. Check out Cole's work on NXT:

Opinion: This is an interesting situation since while I can see that AEW wants to bring Cole into the fold, WWE is not going to leave him without a fight. After spending so much time and resources with him on NXT, they clearly have some kind of big plan for him. Cole is certainly a commodity, but it is the kind of merchandise that WWE is going to fight to keep.

What do you think Cole will do? Want to see it on AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

