RUMOR: Hulk Hogan almost won the great match WrestleMania 36 | Newsdio

Oh brother. Whether we like it or not, there are hardly any fighters in the story at the Hulk Hogan level (and there is a serious case that there is no one at that level). He modernized the world of wrestling and made WWF a global phenomenon, only to go to WCW and become one of the best heels of all time. That gives him the kind of legendary status that almost no one has ever come close to and gives him some respect in wrestling. We almost saw him again this year.

While you may not realize it, we are reaching forty years since the Hulk Hogan first won the WWF World Title. That was a long time ago, and while it might seem like yesterday that Hulkamania was the most powerful force in the universe just a few days ago, Hogan is now over 60 years old and hasn't fought in combat in nearly ten years. However, that streak almost broke on the big stage.

According to Wrestlingnews.coVince McMahon had signed the idea for Hogan to enter and win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 36. The show took place in Tampa, Florida, where Hogan currently lives. The idea would have seen Hogan hit-free, but eliminating a fighter or two near the end to win the match. However, the agreement failed as the two parties were unable to agree on financial terms. The match did not take place anyway because the Coronavirus completely changed WrestleMania.

The man knows his battle royalty. Take a look at Hogan in some of them:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSwf5guXOA4 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7hU3njCbis (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sbKyCVFn6Y (/ embed)

Opinion: I could see that this takes place since a real battle is far from being a traditional competition. Hogan wouldn't be hurting anyone at all by throwing them over and posing a lot. Not that the actual battle has meant that much for years, so going with Hogan at a good time would have worked well. It is a pity that this could not have happened, because it would have been all the time.

Do you like this idea? Can you imagine it ever happening? Let us know in the comments below.

