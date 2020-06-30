Ryan Seacrest, girlfriend Shayna Taylor, resigns for the third time

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor again go their separate ways, only this time the division is said to be permanent.

"Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," a Seacrest representative told People magazine on Monday. "They remain good friends, the biggest supporters of each other, and will always appreciate their time together as a couple."

According to the media outlet, the host of "American Idol" has also moved out and has since been dating a woman he is currently on vacation with in Mexico, but has marked the end of the intermittent romance with Taylor.

Seacrest, 45, and Taylor, a 28-year-old personal chef, started their relationship in 2013 and separated briefly in 2014. According to People, the couple moved together in May 2017, but two years later, the couple would return to leave him, although they promised to remain friends.

He took a summer vacation in Italy aboard a yacht before it was rumored that the couple had rekindled their flame, and by September, the couple was humming again.

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host previously addressed his cat-and-mouse game with Taylor, describing their connection as a "roller coaster" in celebration of their third anniversary.

"I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna," he said on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in May (by People). "This is our third time together. So we have met, divided, gathered, divided. This is number three of being together. So we are celebrating too."

"But it is not the anniversary of their relationship, May 1," Ripa said.

"No, it is an eight-year race, but it is our third race together," Seacrest explained. "So we celebrate each test."

While Ripa exuded that "the third time is a charm!" Seacrest didn't seem too convinced that the pair would not break up once again, adding that "nothing is perfect" and "just keep trying until you do it right."

Last February, in the midst of their second breakup, a person close to Taylor confirmed to People that the couple was out of sync when it came to future plans and described the fight, at the time, as a "friendly split."

"Shayna wanted more of the relationship," said the source. "It felt like the next natural step for her. She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn't there yet."

Then September came and the two gave their union another chance.

As recently as April, Seacrest gave Taylor a birthday thank you on social media when she shared a photo of the two of them together on a beach.

"Happy birthday to a chef, a legend and an angel @shaynateresetaylor!" he wrote. "Here is a pullback before our new normal."

A Seacrest representative did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.