Saharan dust returns to the United States this week

The dust is expected to improve as you move through Florida this week, but it's likely to get worse as it hits the Texas and Louisiana shores.

The dust will also remain in place throughout much of the Caribbean and Mexico.

"Last week's dust concentration was historic. This week's dust is much more typical than what we see in any given year," says CNN meteorologist Judson Jones.

Saharan dust travels to the United States each year. Wind and thunderstorms lift it into the atmosphere in Africa as it begins a 5,000-mile journey to the Caribbean and the United States. This year is the worst in decades.