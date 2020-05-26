Samsung Galaxy A50 starts receiving Android 10 update with OneUI 2 in India again: report

Samsung Galaxy A50 users in India reportedly started receiving Android 10 update with security patch from March 2020 and OneUI 2. Samsung originally started rolling out Android 10 update to Galaxy A50 users in March, but stopped launching as users complained about software bugs. According to a new report, the Android 10 update has been restarted for the Galaxy A50. The phones will be updated to firmware version A505FDDU4BTC8 with the latest update, along with obtaining the features of OneUI 2 based on Android 10.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy A50 in India is receiving firmware version A505FDDU4BTC8, and its size is 1.7GB. It brings several improvements that you expect from the latest version of Android. Galaxy A50 users now get Dark Mode, smoother animations, as well as OneUI 2 improvements to the user interface with lighter app icons and system colors. It also brings the March 2020 security patch. The report also noted that some apps like Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health and Samsung Notes will need to be updated individually.

To check if you have received the update, go to Configurations > Upgrade system and if you see the update here, tap Download and install. If you don't see any updates, it should arrive in the next few days.

The original Android 10 update for Galaxy A50 users in India came with the February 2020 security patch and users who had updated their phones will now also receive a 150MB update with bug fixes.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 launched in February 2019 with Android 9 Pie with OneUI on top. The phone is powered by the eight-core Exynos 9610 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage. It has a triple rear camera setup and a notch for the selfie camera.

