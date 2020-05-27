Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 has received a new variant in India that includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. The new variant is next to the 6 GB RAM model that was launched in the country at the end of January with a price of Rs. 23,999. The Galaxy A51 comes with an Infinity-O display and features a quad rear camera setup. The Galaxy A51 also has preloaded Game Booster with artificial intelligence (AI) that is designed to improve the performance of mobile gamers.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India, availability details

The price of the Samsung Galaxy A51 is set at Rs. 27,999 for the new 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue and Prism Crush White color options. Additionally, it will be available for purchase in-country through all offline retail stores, major e-commerce portals, and Samsung India e-store starting today.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India on the only 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration in late January, more than a month after its Vietnam debut in December. A Strategy Analytics report rated it as the "World's Best-Selling Smartphone" for the first quarter of this year as the company reportedly shipped more than 60 lakh smartphone units globally throughout the quarter. .

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy A51 Dual SIM (Nano) runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top (upgradeable to One UI 2.1) and features a 6.5-inch Full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixel) Infinity-O display with a Super AMOLED panel and 20: 9 aspect ratio. The phone runs on an eight-core Exynos 9611 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. There's the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f / 2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f / 2.4 aperture. and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f / 2.2 lens. For selfies, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front that has an f / 2.2 lens.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy A51 has 128 GB of built-in storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512 GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the phone includes a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

