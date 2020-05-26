Samsung introduces Exynos 880 SoC with integrated 5G modem, artificial intelligence capabilities for mid-range smartphones

Samsung has unveiled its new mobile chip, the Exynos 880 SoC, which features an integrated 5G modem and artificial intelligence capabilities. The new mobile processor from the South Korean tech giant is aimed at mid-range smartphones and has already debuted with Vivo Y70s, released on Monday. Samsung further claims that the Exynos 880's multi-format codec supports 4K resolution video recording at 30 fps.

Exynos 880 SoC Features

The Samsung Exynos 880 SoC comes with the 64-bit octa-core CPU, with two ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The mobile processor is manufactured using the 8nm FinFET process.

For gaming and other graphics needs, the Exynos 880 SoC includes the ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU which is promoted to support advanced graphics APIs as well as in-game 3D graphics.

Upon arrival in the imaging department, the Exynos 880 SoC supports camera sensors up to 64 megapixels or 20 megapixel dual camera configurations. As for video, the Exynos 880's multi-format codec is said to support 30fps 4K resolution video recording and playback with HEVC, H.264 and VP9 codecs. Additionally, the Exynos 880 SoC features an integrated 5G modem that supports a download speed of up to 2.55 Gbps and an upload speed of up to 1.28 Gbps on a 5G sub-6GHz spectrum. The company claims that the 2.55Gbps download speed can be raised to 3.55Gpbs with dual E-UTRA-NR connectivity that combines 5G and LTE capabilities.

Samsung has stated that the Exynos 880's AI capabilities enable "smarter mobile experiences, such as smart camera and virtual assistant functionality." The processor incorporates a neural processing unit (NPU) and a digital signal processor (DSP) for artificial intelligence in the device that speeds up response times and improves security.

"The Exynos 880's NPU and DSP share a controller and direct memory access (DMA), which enables faster and more efficient AI processing," says Samsung.

The Exynos 880 SoC also supports Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, FM radio, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo. Lastly, Samsung's latest mobile chip works well with screen resolutions of up to 2,520×1,080 pixels, as well as LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 (and eMMC 5.1) storage.

As mentioned, the Exynos 880 SoC debuted with Vivo Y70s. The phone comes with 5G support and has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 megapixel main camera.

