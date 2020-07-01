Scott Tipton: A five-term legislator in Colorado loses the Republican primaries to Lauren Boebert

"Third District Republicans have decided who they want to compete against Democrats this November," he said in a statement Tuesday night. "I want to congratulate Lauren Boebert and wish her and her followers the best."
Tipton, a five-period starter who had been endorsed by President Donald Trump, was believed to be the race favorite before Tuesday night.
"Congressman @ScottRTipton is a great supporter of the #MAGA Agenda! He fights for his rights # 2A and the Border Wall," the president tweeted Monday. "Scott is working hard for Colorado and he has my full and complete support! # CO03."
But Boebert, a political newcomer, was able to garner significant support in the state by positioning herself as a candidate more aligned with Trump's agenda. Its website states that it "believes in personal freedom, the rights of citizens, and the defense of the United States Constitution."
"There is a battle for the heart and soul of our country that I intend to help win," Boebert says in a statement on his website. "I am running for Congress to defend our conservative values, address the failed promises of our current representatives, and put the far-left Democrats back in their place."
His victory Tuesday night was met with instant criticism from Democrats who pointed to comments he made where he appeared to sympathize with QAnon, a pro-Trump deep-state conspiracy theory.
During an interview on the "Steel Truth" internet show in May, Boebert said she was "very familiar with" the conspiracy.
QAnon said, "It's just motivating and encouraging, and it brings people together, stronger, and if this is real, then it could be really cool for our country."
It has been described as a "narrative contrary" to the real reality of the Trump presidency.
Cheri Bustos, chair of the Democratic Congress Campaign Committee, said Tuesday night that "Washington Republicans should immediately reject Lauren Boebert and her extremists and dangerous conspiracy theories."
Bustos added that "Democrats are well positioned to compete and win this seat."
Boebert's victory also marks the last instance of a Trump-backed candidate who loses his Republican primaries.
Earlier this month, Madison Cawthorn, a 24-year-old political newcomer, defeated Trump-approved candidate Lynda Bennett in the Republican congressional primaries of North Carolina for the vacant position of the president's chief of staff, Mark Meadows.