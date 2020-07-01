Scott Tipton: A five-term legislator in Colorado loses the Republican primaries to Lauren Boebert







"Third District Republicans have decided who they want to compete against Democrats this November," he said in a statement Tuesday night. "I want to congratulate Lauren Boebert and wish her and her followers the best."

Tipton, a five-period starter who had been endorsed by President Donald Trump, was believed to be the race favorite before Tuesday night.

"Congressman @ScottRTipton is a great supporter of the #MAGA Agenda! He fights for his rights # 2A and the Border Wall," the president tweeted Monday. "Scott is working hard for Colorado and he has my full and complete support! # CO03."

But Boebert, a political newcomer, was able to garner significant support in the state by positioning herself as a candidate more aligned with Trump's agenda. Its website states that it "believes in personal freedom, the rights of citizens, and the defense of the United States Constitution."