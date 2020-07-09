Scrabble players are drawing racial and ethnic insults from the game

The group decided to remove the insults after surveying its members who received more than a thousand passionate responses, NASPA CEO John Chew said in a statement.
Chew said they decided to delete the words, to make the game more inclusive.
"How can we tell prospective members today that they can only play with us if they accept that offensive insults are meaningless when played on a board?" Chew said in the statement.
Chew said the debate has sparked many strong feelings in the group.
"Some members threatened to leave the association if a single word was removed; others threatened to leave the association if there were any offensive words left. There were many good and bad arguments on both sides," it said in the statement.
"Hasbro Gaming has its roots in the community and brings people together, and we are committed to providing an experience that is inclusive and enjoyable for everyone," the company said in a statement.
Hasbro said he started deleting offensive words from the Official Merriam-Webster Scrabble Players Dictionary in 1994 and reviews the entire list before each reprint.
NASPA uses its own roster in tournaments, but Chew said the group would consult with Merriam-Webster.
Chew said he loves Scrabble because it brings together all kinds of different people, but he said they need to do more to be more inclusive.
"As people have said across the spectrum of responses, eliminating insults is the least we can do to make our association more inclusive. I will be reaching out to the community for suggestions in the coming months, and I look forward to working with everyone to make make our community bigger and happier, "he said.