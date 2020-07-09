Scrabble players are drawing racial and ethnic insults from the game





The group decided to remove the insults after surveying its members who received more than a thousand passionate responses, NASPA CEO John Chew said in a statement.

Chew said they decided to delete the words, to make the game more inclusive.

"How can we tell prospective members today that they can only play with us if they accept that offensive insults are meaningless when played on a board?" Chew said in the statement.

Chew said the debate has sparked many strong feelings in the group.