Sean Hannity sounds the alarm: move to dismantle, abolish the police "a clear and present danger" to the United States

Sean Hannity opened the Thursday night edition of "Hannity", warning that mass calls or police officer withdrawals have the potential to create a major public safety problem as elected officials in the United States debate the Law enforcement reform and the "police recall" movement continues.

"Every time he rushes to judgment it intensifies across the country, especially in big cities, by the hour," Hannity said. "This folly of dismantling, dismantling, destroying police departments is now a clear and present danger to the entire country."

The host explained that well-meaning and law-abiding people have already begun to leave major cities and states run by Democrats like California to avoid a massive tax burden, and now public safety is getting into the equation.

"Look at the city of Atlanta …" said Hannity. "Now we are looking at the beginning, it actually has a name. Many police officers are calling in sick. The name [s] & # 39; blue flu & # 39;. A large number of officers are calling in sick, basically saying," You know what ? Enough is enough, "following charges in the [Rayshard] Brooks case.

MESSAGES CALL NYPD STRIKE ON JULY 4 TO PROTECT CLIMATE FROM POLICE

"Officers have lost faith in their leadership, they have lost faith in their ability to do their job to the best of their ability," he continued. "This is even recognized by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms, a Democrat who even admits that morale has dropped tenfold."

Closer to home, Hannity quoted a New York Post reporting that New York police officers are being encouraged to contract "blue flu" on July 4, though she noted that a department spokesperson denied that a strike occurred.

"Really? Can you guarantee that?" asked the host. "Because that happens, not just in New York City but in cities across the country, I promise you that will not end well for us people."

"Now it is becoming unsustainable for good policemen to do their job and do it safely with the support of the community and those politicians. It is shameful, unfair, unfair, and it is happening. They are quick to judge, [make] broad generalizations [they] are all racist, "said Hannity, who noted that many police departments in big cities in the United States are majority and minority.

"While I don't necessarily support the 'blue flu' idea because of what might happen, we have to ask ourselves, put yourself in their shoes, how would you feel today? In other words, would you like to be called racist or considered racist or as we have seen in New York, do you pour buckets of water on your car and then get mugged and have no mayor to support you? "