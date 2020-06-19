Seattle business owner warns city facing "mass exodus" when "homeless people, drugs, and gangs" take over downtown

Seattle business owner Joey Rodolfo told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday that his city's problems began long before protesters seized six city blocks and gave birth to the "Busy Protest of the Capitol "(CHOP).

"Tucker, I've lived in Seattle for 38 years, for 38 years," said Rodolfo, a clothing designer and co-founder of clothing brand Buki. "And (for) the past three years, I have seen an increase in the crime rate. I have seen homeless people, drugs and gangs take over our center. Not to mention the destruction of property."

"It is happening here in Seattle and without consequence. We have a revolving door system here. So if you own a store or restaurant in Seattle, these are very, very difficult times."

SEATTLE BUSINESS OWNERS STOP SUSPECT THEFT, POLICE NEVER SHOW

The CHOP group initially closed six city blocks near the police department's East Precinct after protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. On Tuesday, protesters reached an agreement with the city to reduce the occupied area to three blocks and allow for a greater flow of traffic.

"We have reached a point here in Seattle where I call it, we are now a utopian socialist city, honestly, behind the back of all of us, of all the citizens who pay taxes," said Rodolfo.

"The city center has been decimated," he added. "All you see is plywood, chipboard. The stores opened and there is no chance this city will come to life again soon. Although if you speak to the mayor, she will tell you that is our goal here. But I will. I'll say, this is, you know, things couldn't get any crazier. "

Rodolfo described the meeting with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan at a February dinner where he expressed his problems with the city. He claimed that Durkan told him that he would include him in a working group.

Rodolfo said he has received no news from the mayor's office, despite having called him many times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson asked Rodolfo if he was going to stay in Seattle.

"Speaking for myself and other friends who have restaurants or other businesses," replied Rodolfo, "I can tell you that Seattle is going to experience a mass exodus."

Rodolfo himself said he planned to move to Arizona.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.