Seattle City Council faces new calls to & # 39; disburse & # 39; to the police

Members of the Seattle City Council were pressured during a Wednesday meeting to divert millions of dollars in programmed funds for the police department to community programs, while others supported removing 911 dispatchers from department control.

Both proposals were made by Descriminalize Seattle, a coalition of groups that called at least 50 percent to fire the police department.

The Seattle Times reported that most 911 calls answered by Seattle police are non-criminal calls, such as riots, parking problems, and public assistance.

"We believe that the 911 dispatch should be removed from the SPD's control," said Angélica Cházaro, a representative from Descriminalize Seattle who was invited to present to the council's budget committee, according to the newspaper. "Calls to 911 should be forwarded, where appropriate, to those who do not respond to the police."

Chazaro also told the council that more than 300 groups have backed his demands to reallocate parts of the $ 409 million police department budget and the release of protesters arrested in the midst of weeks of chaotic protests without criminal charges.

"The time for reform has passed," he said. "It is clear to us now that more training, more accountability (for police officers) is not going to reduce it. We need to move away from armed responses to social problems."

Council members Tammy Morales, Kshama Sawant, Teresa Mosqueda and M. Lorena González have said that half of the department's budget should be diverted elsewhere, but they were unsure where the funds should go.

Last month, Mayor Jenny Durkan proposed cutting the police budget by $ 20 million to make up for the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic that has taken up part of the city's budget, according to the Times.

A senior deputy warned the council not to approve the adoption of major cuts until an in-depth analysis is carried out. Seattle's elected officials have come under scrutiny and criticism in recent weeks for allowing the occupation of several city blocks known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest Zone (CHOP).

In addition to banning the entry of police and first responders, the area saw several violent incidents, including a handful of killings.

In a letter to the council Wednesday, Deputy Mayor Mike Fong warned of efforts to remove the police, saying it could lead to layoffs.

"Some of our youngest and most diverse officers could be the first cut, defeating the hard work done to recruit officers who reflect and serve their communities," he wrote.

Chazaro highlighted several disbursement initiatives, such as firing patrol officers and administrative employees, cutting the police training budget, and stopping approved overtime.