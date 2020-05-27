Second Free PlayStation Plus Game For June Revealed

After a disappointing month of May for PlayStation Plus members, it seems that Sony has taken the criticism of fans of its selection of games seriously.

Yesterday, the company confirmed that Call of Duty: WWII It would be the first free console title for June, with more revelations in progress in the coming days. That being the case, we should know the full list by the end of the week, though an announcement seems to have been passed up early. As Twitter user Nibel discovered, a short teaser trailer briefly appeared on Instagram earlier today revealing another multiplayer shooter for next month that will sit alongside Activision's wartime offering.

You can find a screenshot of the ad, as shared by Nibel, below.



Despite being released in 2017, Star Wars Battlefront II It has been found on the receiving end of a recently renewed exhibition due to a particular controversy. Developer DICE recently released the news in a blog post that it would stop offering new content updates to the predominantly online Star Wars experience after a last hurray in April in the form of Return to Scarif.

In light of the announcement, thousands of fans have signed a petition asking publisher EA to reconsider its stance, though at the time of writing, it appears that the requests have largely fallen on deaf ears. Bad news for lifelong players, then, albeit for newcomers and newcomers, Battlefront ii it has a wealth of content and DLC (the last of which is free) to experience and even a short but satisfying single-player component.

Wait for an official announcement and availability dates for the next free PlayStation Plus game to be revealed in the coming days.