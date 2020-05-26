Second Generation Motorola Razr Folding Phone Specifications Leaked, India Launched

The Motorola Razr foldable phone that launched last year is set to have a successor. Lenovo South Africa CEO Thibault Dousson previously confirmed in an interview that the next-generation Razr phone will launch this year in September. A new report now sheds light on the specifications of Motorola's second-generation foldable device. It is recommended that it come with upgraded hardware and run on the latest Android 10 software. The second generation Motorola Razr phone model number is reported to be XT2071-4.

XDA Developers reports that the latest generation Motorola Razr has been codenamed "smith" and has the reported model number XT2071-4. The post quotes an anonymous source to claim that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC and will have 8GB of RAM. Internal storage tilts at 256GB.

The report suggests that the next-generation Motorola Razr will see a camera upgrade to Samsung's 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM1 sensor on the back and a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It was leaked to run on Android 10 and offer improvements to the quick view screen. The dimensions of the main flex view and quick screens are expected to be the same.

Hopefully, Motorola will feature Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass technology on top of the flip screen for durability. It should retain the open and closed shell-like design, however this is pure speculation on our side. The report also says that the second-generation Motorola Razr is currently being developed in China and North America. The phone will go on sale in markets such as India, Europe or Latin America.

Motorola Razr (2019) flip phone with Snapdragon 710 SoC released in India

As mentioned, Dousson confirmed last week that Motorola is working on another version of Razr, and it is expected to launch sometime in September. To recall, the Motorola Razr (2019) model generated mixed reviews when it launched last year due to display issues. The phone finally arrived in India in March at a price of Rs. 1.24,999.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discuss this on Orbital, our weekly tech podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply press the play button below.