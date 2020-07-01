Senate eliminates provision of intelligence bill requiring campaigns to report foreign electoral aid

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday that Senate Republicans forced the removal of the election reporting provision as a condition of including the intelligence bill in policy legislation. of defense to be approved.

Earlier this month, the Senate Intelligence Committee approved an amendment to an 8-7 vote by Warner and Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, which added a provision to the Intelligence Authorization Act that requires campaigns to notify Federal authorities on offers of foreign electoral aid.

However, that bill was unlikely to win Senate time alone, so it is included in the National Defense Authorization Act. The effort to remove the foreign election aid provision from the intelligence bill was not a surprise, as Acting Senate Intelligence Chairman Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, predicted earlier this month that it would be removed. before the bill was on the ground, due to an objection from the Senate Rules Committee.

Warner lamented what he called a "backroom deal" to remove the provision.